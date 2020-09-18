Sections
Gulzar to recount encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema in upcoming book

Celebrated lyricist-writer-film director Gulzar will recount his encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, and literature in his new book slated to release in 2021.

Featuring rare photographs, the book will also include chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors. (Wikimedia Commons)

From Satayajit Ray to R D Burman, and Kishore Kumar to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, celebrated lyricist-writer-film director Gulzar will recount his encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, and literature in his new book slated to release in 2021, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Thursday.

Tentatively titled “Actually... I Met Them: A Memoir”, the book will be published under the ‘Hamish Hamilton imprint’, they said.  According to them, the book will give readers a peek into the minds of legends like Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Mahasweta Devi, through the trusted lens of Gulzar, who will share memories and experiences of working with them.

“Memories don’t dry up really. They keep floating somewhere between the conscious and the subconscious mind. It’s a great feeling to swim there sometime. Pick up a few bubbly moments and cherish them again.

“I was fortunate to be born in the era of some of the greatest masters, and was lucky that I actually met them. I got a chance to work with a few. There were gurus, friends and colleagues among them,” said the 86-year-old poet.

Featuring rare photographs, the book will also include chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors.  “We are confident ‘Actually... I Met Them’ will be a treat to Gulzar Saab’s huge and devoted fan base and a wonderful introduction for new Gulzar readers,” said Meru Gokhale, Publisher of Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

