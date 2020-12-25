Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Books / HT Editors pick their best reads of 2020

HT Editors pick their best reads of 2020

A wide-ranging list of great books

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:21 IST

By HT Team, Hindustan Times

Reading, the best way to lose yourself: Sprawled out with a book, Kolkata, 1962. (Mario De Biasi/Mondadori via Getty Images)

Kamala Das and Wolfgang Tillmans, Savarkar and Avni Doshi, Samanth Subramanian and Meghna Majumdar, the pandemic, hunger, football and political intrigue all feature on this list. Click on the link under the pictures to read each editor’s book recommendations.

Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor in Chief

At the top of his craft

Harinder Baweja, Editor, Special Projects

The poor have dreams too

Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, Brunch & New Media Initiatives

Spotlighting capability over patriarchy

Kunal Pradhan, Executive Editor

Arsene on Arsenal

Lalita Panicker, Consulting Editor, Views

On the inability to forgive

Manjula Narayan, National Books Editor

Go look for it

Paroma Mukherjee, Head, National Photography Desk

Relaying difficult social experiences

Roshan Kishore, Data & Political Economy Editor

The question of polarisation

Sanchita Sharma, Health and Science Editor

Clues to potential missteps

Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor

Antidote to an era of anti “love jehad” legislation

Zia Haq, Associate Editor

Hunger’s haunting tale, bluntly told

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
by HT Correspondent
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
by hindustantimes.com, Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
by Amandeep Shukla

latest news

India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch
by hindustantimes.com
Rajinikanth hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad
by Divya Chandrababu
A wide-ranging list of great books
by HT Team
2020: The year that gave glimpse of how life in India can be without trains
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.