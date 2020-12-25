HT Editors pick their best reads of 2020
A wide-ranging list of great books
Kamala Das and Wolfgang Tillmans, Savarkar and Avni Doshi, Samanth Subramanian and Meghna Majumdar, the pandemic, hunger, football and political intrigue all feature on this list. Click on the link under the pictures to read each editor’s book recommendations.
Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor in Chief
Harinder Baweja, Editor, Special Projects
Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, Brunch & New Media Initiatives
Spotlighting capability over patriarchy
Kunal Pradhan, Executive Editor
Lalita Panicker, Consulting Editor, Views
Manjula Narayan, National Books Editor
Paroma Mukherjee, Head, National Photography Desk
Relaying difficult social experiences
Roshan Kishore, Data & Political Economy Editor
Sanchita Sharma, Health and Science Editor
Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor
Antidote to an era of anti “love jehad” legislation
Zia Haq, Associate Editor