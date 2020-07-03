HT Nielsen Bestseller List for week 26, 2020
The fiction and non fiction bestseller lists for the Indian English market for the week ending 27 June 2020
The highlights of this week’s bestseller list: Amish Tripathi’s new book, Legend of Suheldev; The King Who Saved India from his Writer’s Centre has topped the fiction chart while Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles has topped the non-fiction list. Amish also has Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta on the list at number six. Sadhguru has two titles on the non-fiction chart: Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die, and Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy.
FICTION TOP 10
1.Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India – Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Centre Book – Westland
2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland
3.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland
4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette
5.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House
6. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta – Amish Tripathi -- Westland
7. Wake Up Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy -- Srishti
8. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi -- Westland
9. Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder -- Penguin Random House
10. Roses Are Blood Red; Even True Love Has A Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty – Penguin Random House
NON-FICTION TOP 10
1.Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life – H Garcia & F Miralles – Penguin Random House
2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland
3.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
4.The 5AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico
5.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westeland
6.Attitude Is Everything; Change Your Attitude.. Change Your Life – Jeff Keller – Harper Collins
7.The Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe – Stephen Hawking – Jaico
8.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How To Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House
9.Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
10.Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor E Frankl – Penguin Random House