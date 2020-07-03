HT Nielsen Bestseller List for week 26, 2020

The highlights of this week’s bestseller list: Amish Tripathi’s new book, Legend of Suheldev; The King Who Saved India from his Writer’s Centre has topped the fiction chart while Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles has topped the non-fiction list. Amish also has Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta on the list at number six. Sadhguru has two titles on the non-fiction chart: Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die, and Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy.

FICTION TOP 10

1.Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India – Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Centre Book – Westland

2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland

3.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette

5.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House

6. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta – Amish Tripathi -- Westland

7. Wake Up Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy -- Srishti

8. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi -- Westland

9. Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder -- Penguin Random House

10. Roses Are Blood Red; Even True Love Has A Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty – Penguin Random House

NON-FICTION TOP 10

1.Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life – H Garcia & F Miralles – Penguin Random House

2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland

3.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For all Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House

4.The 5AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico

5.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westeland

6.Attitude Is Everything; Change Your Attitude.. Change Your Life – Jeff Keller – Harper Collins

7.The Theory of Everything: The Origin and Fate of the Universe – Stephen Hawking – Jaico

8.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How To Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House

9.Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House

10.Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor E Frankl – Penguin Random House