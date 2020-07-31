HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for Week 30 of 2020

Titles by Sadhguru and Amish continue to top the Indian English best seller list. (HT Team)

The HT Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending 25th July remains largely unchanged from the previous three weeks with Legend of Suheldev by Amish’s Immortal Writer’s Book Centre at the top of the fiction chart and Sadhguru’s Death; An Inside Story at the top of the non-fiction section. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides is a new entry at number 4. While the fiction list last week featured many books based on Hindu mythology, the balance has shifted to crime thrillers like Chetan Bhagat’s The Girl in Room 105, which has been a fixture in the top 10 since the beginning of 2020, and general fiction like Shravya Bhinder’s Something I Never Told You.

In non-fiction, former RBI governor Urjit Patel’s Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver, which was first excerpted in Hindustan Times, shoots into the charts at number seven. The top and the bottom of the non-fiction chart are occupied by books by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev – Death; An Inside Story begins the list while Emotion & Relationships bring up the tail end.

FICTION

1.Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India - Amish: An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland

2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland

3.Wake Up, Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti

4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette

5.Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series – Amish Tripathi – Westland

6.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta - Penguin Random House

7.Stories we never tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

8.The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi – Westland

9.Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder - Penguin Random House

10. A Girl to Remember – AK Pandey – Srishti

NON-FICTION

1. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

2. The 5 AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico

3. Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life - Gaur Gopal Das - Penguin Random House

4. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland

5. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland

6. Atomic Habits – James Clear - Penguin Random House

7. Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver – Urjit Patel - HarperCollins

8. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut

9. The Anarchy:The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage Of An Empire – William Dalrymple – Bloomsbury

10. Emotion & Relationships – Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev – Jaico