HT-Nielsen Bestseller list for Week 40, 2020
The bestselling books in the Indian English market for the week ending October 3, 2020
Chetan Bhagat new murder mystery set in Delhi zooms into number 1 of the Indian English fiction list this week. Jay Shetty’s Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day hangs on to the top of the non-fiction list for the third week in a row.
Fiction
1.One Arranged Murder - Chetan Bhagat – Westland
2.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland
3.You Are All I Need - (Ed.) Ravinder Singh - Penguin Random House
4.The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette
5.A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland
6.When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti
7. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma - Westland
8.Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith – Hachette
9.The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti
10.The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee - HarperCollins
Non fiction
1.Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty – HarperCollins
2.Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
3.Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction – Arundhati Roy – Penguin Random House
4.The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico
5.The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda – Westland
6.When I Grow Up I Want to Be…: Fantastic Stories About Real-Life – Tweak Books - Juggernaut
7.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland
8.The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar – Juggernaut
9.The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar – HarperCollins
10.Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House
*The top 10 bestselling titles released in the last 12 months