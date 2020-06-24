HT Nielsen Bestseller List: Fiction and Non Fiction Early June 2020

The books that topped the Indian English bestseller lists this week. (HT Team)

FICTION TOP TEN

1. The Alchemist Paulo Coelho HarperCollins Publishers

2. The Immortals of Meluha Amish Tripathi Westland Books

3. To Kill A Mockingbird Harper Lee Penguin Random House

4. The Girl in Room 105 Chetan Bhagat Westland Books

Second this week on the fiction bestseller list.

5. Life is What You Make it Preeti Shenoy Srishti Publishers & Distributors

6. Stories we never tell Savi Sharma Westland Books

7. Wish I Could Tell You Durjoy Datta Penguin Random House

8. The God of Small Things Arundhati Roy Penguin Random House

9. Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta Amish Tripathi Westland Books

10. One Indian Girl Chetan Bhagat Rupa Publications

Second on the non fiction top 10.

NON FICTION TOP TEN

1. Ikigai:The Japanese secret to a long and happy life Hector Garcia & Franscesc Miralles Penguin Random House

2. Death; An Inside Story Sadhguru Penguin Random House

3. Attitude is Everything: Change Your Attitude ... Change Your Life! Jeff Keller HarperCollins Publishers

4. The 5 AM Club Robin Sharma Jaico Publishing House

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Penguin Random House

6. The Rudest Book Ever Shwetabh Gangwar Westland Books

7. Life’s Amazing Secrets Gaur Gopal Das Penguin Random House

8. The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham HarperCollins Publishers

9. Man’s Search For Meaning Viktor E Frankl Penguin Random House

10. Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy Sadhguru Penguin Random House