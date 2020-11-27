HT Picks; New Reads

INTERCEDING IN LIVES



415pp, Rs 899; Coronet Books

A fascinating history of the practice of surgery from a leading figure in the field, this book chronicles centuries of scientific breakthrough by the discipline’s most dynamic, pioneering doctors. Dr David Schneider’s book is an in depth biography of the practice that has leapt forward over the centuries from the dangerous guesswork of ancient Greek physicians through the world changing “Implant revolution” of the twentieth century. The Invention of Surgery explains this dramatic progress and highlights the personalities of the discipline’s historical figures. It links together the lives of the pioneering scientists who first understood what causes disease, how organs become infected or cancerous, and how surgery could powerfully intercede in people’s lives, and then shows how the rise of surgery intersected with many of the great breakthroughs of the last century, including the evolution of medical education, the transformation of the hospital from a place of dying to a habitation of healing, the development of antibiotics, and the rise of transistors and polymer science.*

AN ORIGINAL FAIRY TALE



281pp, Rs 1299; Hachette

This is a fast-paced, funny fairy tale of a fearsome monster, thrilling adventure, and hope against all odds. Once upon a time there was a tiny kingdom called Cornucopia, as rich in happiness as it was in gold, and famous for its food. From the delicate cream cheeses of Kurdsburg to the Hopes-of-Heaven pastries of Chouxville, each was so delicious that people wept with joy as they ate them. But even in this happy kingdom, a monster lurks. Legend tells of a fearsome creature living far to the north in the Marshlands… the Ickabog. Some say it breathes fire, spits poison, and roars through the mist as it carries off wayward sheep and children alike. Some say it’s just a myth… And when that myth takes on a life of its own, casting a shadow over the kingdom, two children — best friends Bert and Daisy — embark on a great adventure to untangle the truth and find out where the real monster lies, bringing hope and happiness to Cornucopia once more. Featuring full colour illustrations by children, this original fairy tale from one of the world’s most celebrated storytellers will captivate readers of all ages.*

AN UNCONVENTIONAL WOMAN



263pp, Rs 399; Simon & Schuster

The untamed, incandescent and battle-ready Srilaa grows up in her wealthy Marwari family’s palatial house in Calcutta. After suffering her first heartbreak at the hands of a potential suitor, she is married and packed off to Bombay to live with her new husband. There she experiences womanhood and confronts her sexual curiosities, misgiving and desires. But continues to hope daringly and love fearlessly, refusing to live her life by the unrealistic standards society often sets on unconventional women. The young and vivacious Srilaa, slowly but assuredly becomes the inimitable Srilaaji! And each time life starts crumbling around her, she manages to pick herself up…

And from the ashes of an uncertain life, a phoenix rises. Srilaaji captures the soul of an indomitable spirit and is an unforgettable protagonist. *

*All copy from book flap/publicity releases