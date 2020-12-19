HT reviewer Lamat R Hasan picks her best read of 2020

Writing on the COVID-19 pandemic as it was in its full fury was not easy for Vinay Lal. Yet, he took up the challenge to study the pandemic from a historical, medical, political, economic, and social perspective – to inform the world that it is not “unprecedented”. A professor of history at UCLA, Lal argues that the “singular and sinister exceptionality” of COVID-19 is almost imagined and that each generation’s sufferings are distinct and unique, and as easily forgotten.

He offers statistics to prove that “the unification of the globe by disease” or the deaths claimed by COVID-19 can at best only be a footnote in “the statistical register of preternatural death”.

“The exceptionality of COVID-19 is questionable when we bear in mind that the Spanish flu or influenza of 1918-1920 is now estimated to have caused 50-100 million deaths worldwide,” he writes.

Lal emphasises that the singularity of the pandemic in India was the lockdown being imposed with four hours of notice leaving millions without a roof over their heads. And, therefore, what makes this pandemic - unprecedented - is that never before in history had economic activity come to a complete standstill.

Lal asserts that India’s migrant crisis could have been averted if there were people in the administration who were conversant with the country’s past experience with epidemic disease.

“The history of plague and pestilence in India is…intertwined with migration. In 1896…Bombay was seriously afflicted.. and by January 1897…nearly half of Bombay’s population, had fled to the countryside.”

Many of the protocols being followed the world over – such as social distancing - had already been put in practice during 1918-20. In fact, the first legislation mandating the quarantine of ships was passed as far back as July 27, 1377.

Reviewer Lamat R Hasan

Lal delves into the politics of flus – the nomenclature, for instance. COVID-19 being referred to as the China flu, or the complete omission of epidemics, that killed over a million people, from history books.

He directs the attention of readers towards the othering of the disease too. The poor are more likely to die of the virus than the affluent; blacks more likely than whites; the elderly and ethnic minorities more likely to be abandoned in the inescapable triage.

When 70 percent of the worldwide fatalities from AIDS were from the US, Africa was stigmatised. Closer home, in March, the Tableeghi Jamat was blamed for launching a virus jihad.

Lal was pressed for time, and, therefore, the book does have its flaws. He rests his case with: we have arrived at a stage where we cannot claim to have declared the end of epidemic disease. But what we do know is that it is a matter of time before COVID-19, too, becomes the forgotten pandemic.

Lamat R Hasan is an independent journalist. She lives in New Delhi.