HT reviewer Nawaid Anjum picks his favourite reads of 2020

Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet (Hachette India), winner of the 2020 Women’s Prize, is an immensely moving and masterful reimagining of the death of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son Hamnet due to bubonic plague in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1596, and the net of grief it casts over the family. I have long admired O’Farrell for her sui generis fiction. Hamnet struck me for its portrayal of the fearful uncertainty of life, its inherent tragedy and for its lushly imagined and exquisitely sparse and immersive prose. Perhaps it also struck a chord because I, too, had been a boy like Hamnet - with a tendency to slip the bounds of the real, tangible world around me and enter another place, often momentarily slipping free of my moorings, and always, always easily distracted. However, the novel’s kernel, its epicentre, like most of O’Farrell’s novels, is a woman buffeted against the strangeness and unpredictabality of the times. In Hamnet, a love story of a tested marriage, that woman happens to be Agnes, whom the world knows as Anne Hathaway, a ‘notorious’ and much-maligned figure, subjected to both oblivion and obfuscation in literary history. The novel provides her redemption: she is a free spirit, a healer at home in the woods. O’Farrell laces her character with preternatural intuition and empathy. There is something remarkable about the way she copes with the gravity of her inconsolable grief - in part by taking to nature.





Nawaid Anjum

Another book that I enjoyed reading in 2020 is Sisters (Penguin), a well-crafted work of psychological horror that is unnerving and terrifying, by British novelist and short story writer Daisy Johnson. Just as O’Farrell excels at exploring familial ties, Johnson is adept at delving deep into the family dynamic. The liminal and watery territory of her fiction is marked by a distinctive Gothic vision, her constant exploration of the messed-up relationships and her linguistic inventiveness. In Sisters, even as she explores the darker side to the relationship between the two sisters, July and September, who are very close in age, she keeps the focus on their bond, forged through childhood, but being tested through the strains of adolescence. In Johnson’s writing, what shines through is a deft control over the narrative: through the use of elisions and by frequently catching the reader off-guard with either a significant revelation or an unexpected exchange. She has been compared with Stephen King and Shirley Jackson. And reading Sisters, I could see that’s not for nothing.

Nawaid Anjum is an independent journalist, translator and poet. He lives in New Delhi.