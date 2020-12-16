I feel people will identify with my experience, says Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher, who in 2019 released his autobiography titled Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, recently released a book detailing his account of the lockdown. The actor admits that writing the book, Your Best Day is Today, was not something that he had planned on. “I did not think about writing this book. I’d penned my autobiography and thought that it would at least take 3-4 years to write my next book. But during this pandemic and lockdown, I thought I should write about what is happening with me and with the world,” he says.

One major reason for penning this work, he says, was to spread positivity and help people remember that the pandemic has affected everyone and it is important to stay positive. “I am an optimist. It is important to remain positive in these times. There is so much uncertainty, and there’s a fear. So, I thought the best thing to do is to write what you feel. And in those notes there were positive situations. That is how I started writing it. I was writing about what was happening to me. Then my family members including my mother and my brother tested Covid positive. Having gone through that situation, I thought if I write about it, people will identify with it,” the Hotel Mumbai actor adds.

Moreover, the 65-year-old feels that the lockdown helped many people realise the importance of family. “In these sad times, there were so many positives that came out. We realised that we run after so many things, without any reason. We discovered that what we need is our family members, our near and dear ones, and a working Wi-Fi, of course,” he concludes with a laugh.