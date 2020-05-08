I would love to see less consumerism hereafter: Chitra Divakaruni

Author Chitra Divakaruni says her next novel is in progress and she has strict deadlines to finish it.

“Reading and writing have been very helpful in keeping my mind occupied with positive things. Both transport me into the world of the imagination and that’s very helpful at this time,” says writer Chitra Divakaruni, currently in the United States, as she urges everyone to start reading to calm their minds during the health crisis.

The Palace Of Illusions writer has been enjoying the simple pleasures of life. “I meditate, go for walks in my neighbourhood with my husband (we’re allowed to step out for exercise), spend time online with family and friends and play chess with my younger son. I also do a lot of cooking and it’s a challenge because items are limited right now. I’ve had to be creative in adapting recipes,” she says, adding, “I teach and so I’ve been working with my students online. I’m also working on a novel.”

Divulging details about her next novel, she says, “My novel in progress, Lioness: The Last Queen, is about an Indian queen who resisted the British valiantly. It has just been optioned for a movie by a production house in India and is going to be published before that, so I’ve a strict deadline to meet!”

The American Book Award winner says that the rate at which the pandemic is spreading in India and the US is worrying her. “Although people, including the government, are doing the best they can in India, it’s a serious crisis. It’s such a big country with such a large population. It’s really hard on the poorer segments of society. I think the lockdown in helping to control the virus. I pray to god the situation improves all over the world soon,” she says, adding, “As for the US, things aren’t good right now. But the curve is less now since most states have required a stay-home policy.”

A simpler life is what Divakaruni looks forward to in the post-Corona world. “I would love to see less consumerism and simpler activities that don’t cost much but bring friends and family together, such as outings in nature,” she signs off.