Kaustubh Sonalkar’s book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ Becomes the National Best-seller

A noted corporate leader inspiring leadership: Kaustubh Sonalkar’s maiden book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ is now listed as national best-seller with its publisher Penguin, noted for its top selling status. The book which is a treasure trove of day-to-day inspirations from various fields of life became a National Best-seller within a month of its launch. Fetch Your Own Coffee is a unique volume of several chapters blending the day-to-day involvements and understandings from various fields of our life spanning corporate culture, interpersonal relationships, leadership, politics, poetry, music, sports and Bollywood among others.

Kaustubh, who finds wisdom in everyday experiences, goes beyond knowledge and practices shared by thought gurus, or leadership talks and digital videos. He draws inspiration from numerous experiences that he has gathered in life. He believes that we do our best thinking when our minds are free to wander, and the minds are free when we do routine and simple tasks like fetching a cup of coffee or watering the plants.

Each chapter of the book captures Kaustubh’s views on the burning issues of diversity, education, transgender inclusion, biases, youth, women’s issues and even societal taboos. A significant chunk of the content is drawn from sports - cricket to be precise. Kaustubh himself had nurtured dreams of becoming a professional cricketer, until an accident changed the course of his life. What has contributed immensely to the popularity of his writings is the fact that his views do not toe the expected line, and he doesn’t mince his words.

It drives home the fact that solutions to problems of any kind are always within striking distance; that there is always an alternative view of everything that surrounds a person. That is why, there are lessons to be learned from boardrooms as well as the sports field in equal measure. The message from Sonalkar is loud and clear - every experience in life holds a lesson, “our role is to learn it and soar on”.

Kaustubh speaking of his journey as an author says, “When I started writing the blogs back in 2016 I never realized that someday it will be published as a book. But the positive responses on the social media encouraged me to write more and go a step ahead and that’s when this journey began. From finding a publisher to getting the final product published, the journey has been a great learning experience for me. I feel readers from all walks of life could relate to the book and that lead to the huge success and eventually it became the National Best-seller.”

Kaustubh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and a Master’s degree in Personnel Management from the University of Pune. He has also pursued his Masters of Science from the London School of Economics. Additionally, he is a Chartered Fellow of CIPD (United Kingdom) and Chartered Fellow of CPHR (Australia). He is a geek who thrives on change, his versatility from being a state-level cricketer and a musician to having worked with United Nations, gives him the rhythm he needs for the fast pace of his life. Kaustubh is a business leader with an artist’s mind, he has an agenda - to go beyond and above as the disruptive thought designer he is at heart.

