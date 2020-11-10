Sections
New book peeks into Gulzar’s life, philosophies

Some of Gulzar’s most defining interviews and free-wheeling conversations compiled from the last thirty years have now found their way to readers in the form of a new book.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi

“Boskiyana”, a new book in Hindi, brings out the personality of the veteran poet-lyricist through detailed conversations. (Wikimedia Commons)

“Boskiyana”, a new book in Hindi, brings out the personality of the veteran poet-lyricist through detailed conversations and opens up readers to his thoughts and vision of the world, its publisher Radhakrishna Prakashan said.

The 228-page book, which navigates Gulzar’s life through his films, poetry, philosophies, lifestyle, likes and dislikes, has been edited by Yashwant Vyas.

“It has been a three-decade-long rendezvous of soaking through the effervescence of Gulzar Saheb – the poet, philosopher, filmmaker, and charismatic soul,” Vyas said about the book.



“Boskiyana’ brings together his philosophy of life where the story finds solace in the arms of the moment,” he added.

Gulzar said the book shares the same name – ‘Boskiyana’-- as his house in Mumbai.

“Vyas is truly a magician, he understands me even before I speak, he knows all my expressions and can even guess my thoughts,” the 86-year-old Gulzar said, according to a statement.

The book took six years to shape, according to Ashok Maheshwari, the managing director of Rajkamal Prakashan, whose imprint Radhakrishna Prakashan has come out with “Boskiyana”.

“I had suggested to Gulzar Saheb that all his interviews should be consolidated in a book, and he agreed. Yashwant Vyas ji took up this task and completed it in six years. In the book you will find ‘Gulzariyat’ and ‘Boskiyana’ to understand Gulzar’s life and work,” he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

