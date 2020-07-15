Prose and poetry to get you in the mood for the perfect monsoon season

The rains bring with it the promise of all things new and full of emotions. The raw romanticism that rain inspires is a thing so rarely articulated that generations of authors, poets and musicians have tried to capture it through their words time and again. The overwhelming calm that accompanies a storm or the sound of wind whistling in the trees right before rainfall, is nature at its best.

The monsoon season has begun taking over the nation, with the sweet smell of wet earth and running water droplets on window panes. Whether you are the type to enjoy the rain from the comfort of your home, with tea and books or an adventurer who loves getting drenched to the bone, none can deny the heavenly feeling that comes along with the sound of rain pouring down from the sky!

To get you in the mood for this perfect season, here are some quotes and poems about monsoon that will delight our soul:

* “As a romantic ideal, turbulent, impoverished India could still weave its spell, and the key to it all - the colours, the moods, the scents, the subtle, mysterious light, the poetry, the heightened expectations, the kind of beauty that made your heart miss a beat - well, that remained the monsoon.”- Alexander Frater

* “If people were seasons, she’d be monsoon. After every downpour, the garden laughed like her, wild and free.” - Meeta Ahluwalia

* “The rain began again. It fell heavily, easily, with no meaning or intention but the fulfilment of its own nature, which was to fall and fall.” – Helen Garner

* “To know India and her peoples, one has to know the monsoon. one has to know the monsoon. It is not enough to read about it in books, or see it on the cinema screen, or hear someone talk about it. It has to be a personal experience because nothing short of living through it can fully convey all it means to a people for whom it is not only the source of life, but also their most exciting impact with nature.” - Khushwant Singh

* “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass...It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” - Vivian Greene

* “Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.” - Vladimir Nabokov

* “Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure.” - Emily Wing Smith

* “If I were rain, that joins sky and earth that otherwise never touch, could I join two hearts as well?” - Tite Kubo

* “Love comes and goes so fast! It comes like a tropical storm and it goes like the wind in winter” - Aditia Rinaldi

* “The woman is rain,

and when she falls,

She is a monsoon.

to love her is to drown.” - AVA

* “The rain to the wind said,

You push and I’ll pelt.’

They so smote the garden bed

That the flowers actually knelt,

And lay lodged--though not dead.

I know how the flowers felt.” ― Robert Frost

* “Someone told me long ago

There’s a calm before the storm

I know, it’s been comin’ for some time

When it’s over, so they say

It’ll rain a sunny day

I know, shinin’ down like water

I want to know, have you ever seen the rain?

Comin’ down on a sunny day” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

* “I belong to another

Far from your grasp

It’s the misty arms that i long for

The wind that plays with my hair

I belong to the rain

The soft gentle whisper of her pain” – Fluminis

