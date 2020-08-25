Review: The Kargil Girl: An Autobiography by Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena (retd) and Kiran Nirvan

240pp, Rs 299

Gunjan Saxena has become a controversial figure, largely because of the film that is said to have taken liberties with the facts of her life. The controversy, which also revolves around who was the first female IAF officer to have seen action in the Kargil war and Saxena’s role in the war, does not make or break this book. This autobiography has plenty of thrilling material; the last quarter describes Saxena’s experience of war. There are vividly described, moving, enthralling scenes that take us into the cockpit of her helicopter and into the front lines. There are at least two brushes with death for Saxena, that make us hold our breath.

I was pleasantly surprised by the tone of the book, which is never jingoistic but measured, matter-of-fact. Saxena’s reasons for joining the IAF come across as hardly nationalistic but aspirational: she wanted to fly and loved the armed forces lifestyle. Even when the book calls it an honour to die for India, she shows no propagandist hatred for the people who make that ‘honour’ possible (though she does have a few choice epithets for them). Moreover, it is pleasing to note that Saxena comes across as an armed forces devotee, but never glorifies the armed forces.

The Kargil Girl is written in a visual and breezy style that makes for a quick read. It is structured as a scrambled narrative, which consists of a series of obstacles that Saxena must cross. At strategic places, we are given a flashback to a formative experience from her childhood that gave her the qualities or virtues needed to overcome that particular obstacle. The structure of the book gives weight to its narrative and slows it down enough for us to savour it. While key incidents from her childhood and teenage are covered through flashbacks, the main narrative spans from her candidacy for the IAF to her stint in the Kargil war.

Saxena’s training as an IAF cadet is covered in vivid detail – detail enough for the martially inclined reader to relish and for the pacifists among us (are there any left?) to decry regimentation in its most literal sense. We are shown how the rule-driven world of the armed forces moulds its inhabitants. This may bring a frown to the lips of those who think for a living: “The military is not the place for those who apply logic to orders… [but] for those who know how to follow orders in letter and spirit. Because when in war, logic induces fear and fear induces cowardice… and this entire process begins in the academy itself”. The familiar themes come through – how military training is physically arduous, mentally challenging and how it emphasizes compliance and conformity. Quite matter-of-factly, Saxena describes ragging by senior cadets: “Some other punishments included drinking mugs of water from a half-filled bucket and then spinning around until they threw up, only to roll around in each other’s vomit”. Punishments also involved being made to run, doing planks, and other exhausting humiliations. Saxena appears to approve: “… the seniors would give us [punishments] until we became seniors… we would do the same to our juniors”.

Saxena is equally frank in her depiction of hostility from her colleagues who resented her success as a woman. When, during her days as a cadet, she got a chance to fly a sortie with a visiting pilot, “Most of the male instructors had a look on their faces that meant, ‘Do you really think you should be there?’ … Most of the male cadets felt that I had stolen this opportunity from them… Some of the senior instructors were only worried about the reputation of the academy and thought that choosing a female cadet would spoil it…” After Saxena did exceptionally well during the sortie, however, many of her detractors congratulated her, the book says.

Saxena’s formative years and IAF training take up most of the book, and are engagingly written. The last 20 percent of The Kargil Girl is devoted to Saxena’s participation in the Kargil war; she flew several missions, and, among other things, evacuated injured or dead soldiers. This is where the book is at its most cinematic and enthralling, and the writers deserve kudos for providing enough detail to take us to the frontlines of the war without distressing us. There is a good scene in which the sight of a dead soldier makes Saxena confront her own mortality and reinforces her sense of sacrifice. There is also a scene where Saxena evades a missile launched at her air base.

All in all, the book makes for perfectly thrilling reading. Another takeaway for the astute reader is Saxena’s idea of patriotism, which was never jingoistic but was rooted in a spirit of service and sacrifice. Hopefully, therefore, this well written and very readable book won’t be used to reinforce regressive ideas of Indian-ness. One can only hope.

Suhit Kelkar is an independent journalist. He lives in Mumbai.