The HT Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending 26th September

The HT Nielsen Bestseller list for the week ending 26th September

Alex Michaelides and Jay Shetty dominate the Indian English bestseller list this week

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:04 IST

By Hindustan Times, Hindustan Times

The books that topped the Indian English bestseller lists in Week 39 of 2020. (HT Team)

Top 10 Fiction Titles

1. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides - Hachette

2. Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith - Hachette

3. Legend of Suheldev:The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre - Westland

4. A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar - Westland



5. Stories we never tell – Savi Sharma - Westland

6. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy - Srishti

7. The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni - HarperCollins

8. Girl in White Cotton (Burnt Sugar) – Avni Doshi - HarperCollins

9. Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty - Penguin

10. The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi - Westland

Top 10 Non-Fiction Titles

1. Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins

2. The Science of Mind Management – Swami Mukundananda - Westland

3. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

4. The 10 Rules of Successful Nations – Ruchir Sharma - Penguin Random House

5. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico

6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland

7. Tharoorosaurus – Shashi Tharoor - Penguin Random House

8. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut

9. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland

10. 7 Mindsets for Success, Happiness and Fulfillment – Swami Mukundananda - Westland

*The top 10 best selling titles published within the last 12 months.

