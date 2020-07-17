Sections
The HT Nielsen bestseller list for Week 28 of 2020

The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 11th July

Updated: Jul 17, 2020

By HT Team, Hindustan Times

The best sellers in the Indian English market this week. (HT Team)

This week, Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India hangs on to the number one position on the fiction chart while Sadhguru dislodges Ashish Bagrecha’s Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel to claim the top slot on the non-fiction chart with Death; An Inside Story: A Book For All Those Who Shall Die.

TOP 10 FICTION TITLES

1.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India – Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland
2.The Girl in Room 105 – Chetan Bhagat – Westland
3.Wake Up, Life is Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti
4.Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta: Ram Chandra Series – Amish Tripathi – Westland
5.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland
6.Something I Never Told You – Shravya Bhinder – Penguin Random House
7.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta – Penguin Random House
8.The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi – Westland
9.A Girl to Remember – AK Pandey – Srishti
10.Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty – Penguin Random House

TOP 10 NON-FICTION TITLES

A new entry into the non-fiction bestseller list

1.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For All Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru – Penguin Random House
2.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland
3.The 5 AM Club – Robin Sharma – Jaico
4.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland
5.Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life – Gaur Gopal Das – Penguin Random House
6.Atomic Habits: The life-changing million copy bestseller – James Clear – Penguin Random House
7.Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness – Vex King – Hay House Inc
8.The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage Of An Empire – William Dalrymple – Bloomsbury
9.Emotion & Relationships – Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev – Jaico
10.Becoming – Michelle Obama – Penguin Random House

