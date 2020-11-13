Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Books / The HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for Week 45, 2020

The HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for Week 45, 2020

Jay Shetty and Chetan Bhagat continue to stay at the top of the Indian English bestseller list for the week ending 7th November

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:21 IST

By HT Team, Hindustan Times

No change at the top of the best seller list though interesting new entries are making their way up. (HT Team)

NON FICTION

1. Think Like a Monk:Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every day – Jay Shetty - HarperCollins Publishers

2. Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

3. The Psychology of Money – Morgan Housel - Jaico Publishing

4. The Battle of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, and What it Means - Shashi Tharoor – Aleph



5. Let’s Build A Company: A Start-up Story Minus the Bullshit – Harpreet Grover & Vibhore Goyal - Penguin Random House

6. The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar - Westland Books

7. The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman – Tahira Kashyap Khurrana - Juggernaut Publication

8. Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha - Westland Books

9. The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World – S Jaishankar - HarperCollins Publishers

10. The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar - Juggernaut Publication

FICTION

1. One Arranged Murder – Chetan Bhagat - Westland Books

2. Hidden in Plain Sight – Jeffrey Archer - Pan Macmillan

3. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides – Hachette

4. Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish: An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland

5. The Homecoming and Other Stories – Sri M - Penguin Random House

6. Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

7. When Love Came Calling – Preeti Shenoy – Srishti

8. Insomnia: Army Stories - Rachna Bisht Rawat – Penguin Random House

9. You Are All I Need - (Ed.), Ravinder Singh – Penguin Random House

10. The Girl Next Door – Arpit Vageria - Srishti

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST

latest news

Congress MLAs in Bihar authorise high command to nominate CLP leader
Nov 13, 2020 20:23 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST
Southgate hopes fans can return when England host Scotland at Euro finals
Nov 13, 2020 20:19 IST
Mentally unstable youth held for stealing burger from food stall in Chandigarh
Nov 13, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.