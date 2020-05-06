Twilight fans, rejoice! Edward Cullen’s perspective is going to be out soon in Midnight Sun

Twilight fans, rejoice! Edward Cullen’s perspective is going to be out soon in Midnight Sun. (Twilight/Instagram)

Stephenie Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her hugely successful human-vampire love story series, Twilight is releasing on August 4, the author announced on her website (www.stepheniemeyer.com). Titled The Midnight Sun, this story is narrated from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. The prequel will chronicle Cullen’s past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, his human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. The earlier installments have been told from Bella’s point of view.

Meyer had kept her fans in suspense all weekend with a countdown clock on her site that promised a major announcement. The site soon crashed Monday morning, but the book was also announced by Meyer’s publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next. I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited,” Meyer said in a statement.

“I know how much I personally need distractions right now, how much I need something to look forward to and most of all, how much I need more books to read. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while.”

Meyer had abandoned The Midnight Sun back in 2008 when the first 12 chapters were leaked online. The earlier installments of the Twilight books sold more than 100 million copies and were also adapted into a blockbuster film series starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart as Edward and Bella respectively.

On ABC’s Good Morning America show, Meyer said she hoped the book would be a welcome distraction from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a crazy time right now, and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore.”

-- with inputs from Reuters and AP

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter