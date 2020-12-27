‘Wisdom starts with inquisitiveness’: PM Modi lauds 92-year-old scholar from Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a launch of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of J&K via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Emphasising on the need for curiosity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 92-year-old Tamil scholar T Srinivasacharya Swami for writing a book on the computer by typing himself.

Addressing the nation through 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year 2020 on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that till the time there is curiosity, the chain of learning new continues and age and circumstances do not matter.

“Two days ago was Gita Jayanti; the uniqueness of Gita lies in that it begins with the quest for knowledge. Arjuna asked Lord Krishna a question, and only then, the world received the wisdom of Gita. Like Gita, all the wisdom starts with inquisitiveness,” he said.

“Curiosity inspires you to constantly search for the new... Till the time there is curiosity, there is life. Till the time there is curiosity, the chain of learning new continues. Age and circumstances do not matter,” he added. PM Modi said that the scholar’s life is a clear example of the fact that life remains full of energy till the time inquisitiveness and urge to learn does not fade away.

“92 years old T Srinivasacharya Swami Ji from Tamil Nadu is writing his book on the computer, that too, by typing himself. His inquisitiveness, self-confidence is still the same as his younger days. A Sanskrit and Tamil Scholar, he has written 16 spiritual books,” the Prime Minister said.

“Realising that the process of writing and printing books has changed, he learned computer and necessary software at age of 86 years. His life is a clear example of the fact that life remains full of energy till the time inquisitiveness and urge to learn does not fade away,” he added.

