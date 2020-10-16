Commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of Dr Stya Paul

The Apeejay Stya family recently celebrated the 101st Birth Anniversary of Dr Stya Paul. He was an eminent industrialist, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter, and inspiration behind the Apeejay Stya Group and Svran Group. The celebrations were conducted virtually, given the pandemic scenario.

Sushma Paul Berlia, President, Apeejay Stya Group and Svran Group, paid a rich tribute to her father, Dr Stya Paul. She remembered the fascinating journey of his life from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success and glory. Dr Stya Paul’s legacy of excellence is being carried forward by his daughter & only child, Sushma Paul Berlia. She has made an outstanding contribution to industry and education.

Mrs Sushma Paul Berlia giving memento to the Chief Guest Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan ji(Padma Vibhushan)

Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan (Padma Vibhushan), Former Chairman, ISRO, and Chairman of the committee that drafted the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was the esteemed chief guest. He complimented Apeejay Stya and Mrs Sushma Paul Berlia by saying that he was happy to see that Apeejay education already had in practice many of the concepts & ideas present in NEP.

Mrs Sushma Paul Berlia said, “The celebrations were held even during such challenging times keeping in view that Dr Stya Paul’s life in itself reflects values which are more relevant now than ever - determination, dedication, and indomitable spirit and resilience and above all human values.

The Chief Guest, Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, said, “Dr Stya Paul was one of the most distinguished sons of India who epitomised the best of value system and ethics that the country cherishes.” He added, “Mrs Berlia herself is an accomplished & distinguished personality whose influential thinking and action are making a major impact across the cross-section of the society.”

Sarod recital by Dr Neha Berlia, granddaughter of Dr Stya Paul

The function included a scintillating Sarod recital by Dr Neha Berlia, granddaughter of Dr Stya Paul and a soul-stirring Bhajan recital by Anup Jalota (Padma Shri). Dr Stya Paul’s son-in-law, Vijay Berlia and grandsons – Nishant and Aditya Berlia - also attended the event. Thousands of viewers globally, including eminent dignitaries and Apeejayites, watched the mega online event.

From Left to Right : Mr. Nishant Berlia, Mr Vijay Berlia, Mr Anup Jalota and Mr Aditya Berlia

Apeejay Stya Group and Svran Group is one of India’s most respected business conglomerates and comprises diverse businesses with global footprints. It nurtures and manifests its social commitment through the Apeejay Education Society, which runs 24 educational institutions across India and had celebrated its Golden Jubilee recently.