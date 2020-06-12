‘Having a baby is an emotional process. It gets directly impacted if you are stressed’

Dear couples,

Infertility affects about 10% of reproductive-aged couples worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and India is no exception to this. Rising stress levels in both men and women, coupled with unhealthy eating and sleep patterns, consumption of alcohol and cigarettes.

You can’t avoid stress, but you need to learn to manage it! Having a baby is an emotional process, which gets directly impacted by stress. In females, the uterus is driven by hormones and increased stress levels are proven to have an immediate effect on fertility. Stress releases hormones, which prevents the uterus from implantation. It also leads to hypothalamic pituitary ovarian (HPA) axis dysfunction, which causes disturbed ovulation. Thus, leading to infertility.

In men, sexual arousal is related to calm mind. So, stress leads to decreased libido, causing problems in erection and ejaculation.

I often ask couples, who come to the clinic to seek help - how often do they meet. The common answer is - in your clinic. Can you imagine? Men and women are busy climbing the career graph and can barely find time to meet, leave alone mate. My simple advice to them is to spend time with each other.

Having a baby should not be a compulsion due to peer pressure or a check in the box for society. You need to be ready for it and have it at the right time. I have seen many couples track their ovulation calendars to decide the right time for intercourse. This aggravates stress levels and affects fertility. Having intercourse 2-3 days per week is healthy for an average couple.

This must be backed with regular exercise, a balanced diet, keeping yourself hydrated with lots of water intake and consumption of seasonal fruits. Avoid fad diets – eat everything but in limited quantities, without worrying about the calories.

Smoking is a complete no-no for those trying to conceive. Cigarettes contain Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), which are harmful for both eggs and sperms. Caffeine should be limited to no more than 1-2 cups everyday while alcohol should be occasional, which is no more than once in 1-2 months.

We need to go back to organic food, iron tawas, avoid plasticware and choose hormone-free meats. Junk food is also high on EEDs and cholesterol, and causes obesity, which is another trigger for infertility.

Yours truly,

Dr. Divyashree PS

Dr. Divyashree PS is the Medical Director at Genea Fertility Centre, Bengaluru and the Secretary of Indian Fertility Society’s Karnataka Chapter.

You can also read more about IVF, fertility and related issues by visiting our site or clicking www.parentsoffertility.com

DISCLAIMER : This document is for general reference only and for the viewers in India only. The data is based on blog writer’s / participants’ opinions which do not necessarily reflect the views, ideas and policies of Merck and Merck makes no representations of any kind about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. It may refer to pharmaceutical products, diagnostic techniques, therapeutics or indications not yet registered or approved in a given country and it should be noted that, over time, currency and completeness of the data may change. For updated information, please contact the Company. This data should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition without the professional advice of a Registered Medical Practitioner, and does not replace medical advice or a thorough medical examination. Registered Medical Practitioners should use their independent professional judgement in checking the symptoms, diagnosing & suggesting the appropriate line of treatment for patients. Merck is not in any way influencing, propagating or inducing anyone to buy or use Merck products. Merck accepts no liability for any loss, damage or compensation claims in connection with any act or omission by anyone based on information contained in or derived through use of this document.

For more information write to Merck Specialites Private Limited, Godrej One, 8th floor, Pirojshah Nagar, Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (E), Mumbai 400079, India