Hotstar Specials’ popular crime-drama, Aarya gets an animated makeover in this new reimagined video!

‘Aarya – Dharam Sankat’ transforms the mother into a warrior and adds a different dimension to the tale. It brings out the best of the show, which has already won the hearts of many.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:07 IST

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio,

The web series, Aarya was inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. (Hotstar)

A newly-launched, reimagined video of Hotstar Specials’ popular crime drama, Aarya transforms the mother into a warrior to protect her family. The animated video, Aarya –Dharam Sankat, has actor Sharad Kelkar narrating the story of Aarya, the true warrior, caught in the biggest dilemma of her life.

The stunning animations in the screenplay are brought to life through music composed by Dhruv Ghanekar, which does complete justice in setting the right mood and pace for the gripping drama that plays out. The refrain that plays through the video, “tu ban sherni, dikha dum, kheeche chahe, tujhe tere dharm” pretty much sums up its central theme of the video.

The solid plot and brisk pace of the reimagined video are much like the web series it celebrates, which won the hearts of several fans and Bollywood celebrities across the country.

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, the web series Aarya takes us through the life journey of the main protagonist by the same name, played by actor Sushmita Sen, who has to take some tough decisions to make as a mother when the responsibility of running the family business falls on her shoulders.



“The Bhagavad Gita is one of the reasons behind the making of Aarya. It is the value system of where Aarya stands and what helps us through life. Karm and Dharm are concepts and ways of living that we are dealing with everyday. Aarya faces them too, throughout the show and her dilemmas are shown through some of the philosophies of the Bhagavad Gita,” said Ram Madhvani, who directed the series.

Aarya marked the screen comeback after a long hiatus for Sushmita Sen and her co-actor Chandrachur Singh who plays her husband’s part in the series. Actor Sushmita Sen added: “Aarya has reaffirmed my belief that being a mother is all about being a warrior and protecting your family by all means. Aarya carries so much pain, but she internalizes it all, to fight and save her children against all odds. This reimagined animated video truly brings out the best of Aarya and highlights her journey from being a mother to a warrior.

The series opens with the story of the loving wife and doting mother whose life turns upside down as she is forced to get involved in the illegal narcotics business run by the family, something that she despised. Her family is threatened and she is forced to become the very person she always avoided. In order to protect her family from the dark world of crime, she needs to become a part of them.

Supporting Sen and Singh are noteworthy performances by talented actors Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kriplani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

