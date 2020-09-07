A high-performing engine, stunning interiors, and unbeatable fuel efficiency – why The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI is a complete package

You are engrossed in your work when the smooth rumble of a revving car engine distracts you. Being an automobile aficionado, the sound feels like music to your ears. You peer out of your window and see an uber-stylish sedan meandering in the parking lot. A closer look confirms your guess – it is The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI.

Cars are an extension of one’s persona, can up your style quotient, and one of the most important investments. The latest offering from ŠKODA incorporates the latest in automobile technology and offers a wide range of premium features. With its sleek looks and timeless design, it will surely beef up your panache. What’s more, the attractive introductory price of Rs. 7.49 lakh makes it a steal in this segment.

A driver’s car

The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI has a 6-speed manual transmission with a tank capacity of 55 litres. ( ŠKODA )

The car packs a powerful BS6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine. TSI engines combine direct injection and turbocharging to deliver an impressive110 PS (81 kW) of power and 175 Nm of torque, thereby making The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI an ultimate driver’s car. The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI has a 6-speed manual transmission with a tank capacity of 55 litres. Under standard conditions, the car offers an impressive mileage of 18.97 kmpl

Safety first

To ensure maximum safety, The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI comes with a driver front airbag and a front passenger front airbag in all its variants. The anti –lock braking system helps you be in control of the vehicle and prevent it from skidding in the most slippery conditions. Other safety aid features like the fuel supply cut off and four safety airbags have also been included by ŠKODA for maximum safety of passengers. The sturdy build quality is top notch and has been crafted keeping in mind the harsh conditions of Indian roads.

Maximum comfort

There are front and rear centre armrests will make your long road journeys seem like a breeze. ( ŠKODA )

With its ergonomic interiors and plush upholstery, The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI delivers high on the comfort quotient. There are front and rear centre armrests will make your long road journeys seem like a breeze. The steering wheel is also height and length adjustable and comes with a chunky, perforated grip for ultimate driving comfort. The top-notch infotainment system and the automatic air conditioning that electronically regulates cabin temperature will redefine your riding experience. A multi-function display keeps you updated of travel time, distance travelled, fuel consumption, outside temperature and the distance before you need to refuel.

The ŠKODA promise

The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI has a four-year warranty and also offers a manufacturer-backed additional warranty of four years per 1,00,000 kilometers ( ŠKODA )

For new-age consumers, maintenance woes are a persistent cause for concern. Ask any car owner and they will articulate how troublesome it is for them to keep shuttling between servicing centers on weekends. With ŠKODA, you don’t have to fret about maintenance issues. The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI has a four-year warranty and also offers a manufacturer-backed additional warranty of four years per 1,00,000 kilometers. The ŠKODA Assist feature allows you to access exclusive 24x7 non-stop assistance services for four years. Isn’t that a relief?

The New ŠKODA RAPID TSI comes in a wide variety of variants: Style, Monte Carlo, Onyx, Ambition and Rider. The RAPID Style and Monte Carlo are equipped with a 20.32 cm ŠKODA Android Infotainment System and dark green glasses that filter out infrared light. When it comes to interiors, the Onyx wins hands down – its dual tone Tellur Grey leatherette upholstery adds a touch of royalty to the car. With RAPID Ambition and Style, you can choose a rich Toffee Brown colour and they come with window chrome garnish.