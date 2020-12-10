An air purifier is a necessity, not a luxury. Here’s why

The demand for air purifiers has seen a surge this year with an increasing awareness among people to breathe clean air, which is free from allergens and disease-causing pathogens.

Air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year globally, owing to increased mortality caused by respiratory disorders, cancers and cardiovascular diseases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Further, India tops the charts of the most polluted cities in the world with 21 of 30 of the cities with the worst air quality located in the country.

Air pollution data compiled by IQAirVisual’s coveted World Air Quality Report 2019 placed Ghaziabad in the top spot of the most polluted city in the world, followed by 20 more cities from India, where PM levels were found to be at “hazardous” levels.

No wonder then that an air purifier is no longer an indulgence, but a must-have gadget that every Indian household must be equipped with, especially in the winter months when air pollution levels hit alarmingly high levels. From dust and smoke inside the house to hidden viruses and bacteria, we don’t even know what kind of allergens are lingering in the air. An air purifier can offer a much-needed one stop solution.

There are multiple models available in the market and making the right choice can seem daunting. The most obvious function to look for is whether the air purifier has the capability to provide efficient purification by removing small particles, viruses or bacteria.

A majority of air borne viruses that transmit through the air are smaller than 0.1 microns. The size of the disease causing H1N1 virus also varies in the range of 0.08-0.12 microns. So, in order to combat indoor air pollution, a filtration mechanism that is effective against small particles is imperative.

An effective machine must also be able to clean the air in all sizes of rooms – from small bedrooms to large living rooms in a quick span of time. The air purifier you select must offer an assurance to clean the desired room size in a fixed time frame. An app-controlled model with a built-in feature to analyse the pollution levels in the air is also an added plus.

In terms of capacity, it is important to pick the right model depending on the room where you plan to place the air purifier. Ask for the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) – a higher CADR translates into a faster cleaning speed making it more effective for a larger room. This is definitely not a one size fits all solution.

Equipped with AeraSense and VitaShield Intelligent Purification System technology, these state-of-the-art machines offer the best in class levels of air filtration as they remove 99.97 percent indoor air pollutants. With a capacity to remove even the tiniest particles – up to 0.003 microns – the new series is effective against not just air pollution and PM 2.5 particles, but also smoke, dust, pollen, bacteria and allergens. It even filters out 99.9 percent viruses from the air.

To help you get the best from your machine, the new series comes in three series – 3000i, 2000i and 1000 and are suitable for a wide range of room sizes. The embedded AeraSense technology scans for pollutants 1,000 times per second and offers the real-time PM 2.5 count in the room through a digital display so you have an exact idea of the air quality in your space.

For faster air purification, Philips offers a CADR ranging between 190-657 m3/hr and comes with an assurance to clean a standard room in 6-10 minutes depending on the model you pick. The new range is available in a range of soft colours that will make it an aesthetic addition to your room. Priced between INR 8.995 and INR 74,995 – depending on the model and features – the offerings are ideal for every pocket.

