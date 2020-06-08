Asian Paints assures a safe and great painting service to its customers in its new ad film

Both you and your family are safe in the hands of Asian Paints, which is the same message that the TVC light-heartedly communicates.

If you are thinking of getting your house painted amidst the pandemic, then this is for you. Asian Paints recently launched its Safe Painting Service, which prioritizes health, safety and hygiene. A newly released TVC gives us a rundown of this painting protocol that promises great looking walls while ensuring the well-being of home owners as well as their painters. The TVC also captures the safety levels of the new Safe Painting Service, showcasing the usage of effective protective gear along with mechanized tools and Royal Health Shield paint to provide an added hygienic and protective shield to the walls.

Rest assured, both you and your family are safe in the hands of Asian Paints, which is the same message that the TVC light-heartedly communicates. The film opens with a nosy couple, the Makhija’s who are seen prying on their neighbours, the Sukheja’s. They see people in safety kits being sprayed with sanitizers inside Sukheja’s house. The Makhija’s are trying to guess what the people in gear are there for when their neighbors interrupt their curiosity and reveal that they are getting their house painted. The Makhija’s tilt their binoculars and see people wearing gloves, goggles and a safety kit while using a mechanized painting system.

The ad ends with a message about the new safe painting protocols as they show a team of Asian Paints Painters, dressed in safety gear from head to toe, walking out of the house with safety equipment in hand. This campaign builds on the insight as to how we are always curious to know what’s happening in our neighbor’s home. The TVC tells a funny story to reassure the homeowner as well as his nosy neighbor about the safe painting services.

With this new offering, Asian Paints, along with being a responsible & caring brand is also looking at strengthening the Asian Paints Service brand. With strict protocols in place, they want to proactively provide an assurance of safety to their customers. The Asian Paints Safe Painting campaign brings alive the commitment of the brand to offer not only a very safe painting environment but also a hassle free, faster and professional painting experience. Thanks to Asian Paints, you can now experience joy & happiness, reimagine your beautiful home without any risk and with complete peace of mind.

Painting with Asian Paints Safe Painting Services is totally safe, here’s why. The painting process will be executed as per the new guidelines, maintaining all sanitization and hygiene protocols. Painters will come equipped with safety gadgets like coveralls, masks, gloves, safety goggles, sanitizers etc,. The painting site will be sanitized at regular intervals and regular temperature checks will be conducted to track the health of the painters. The painting is done with mechanized tools to ensure a great finish while maintaining social distancing norms. At every stage, Asian Paints will ensure the well-being of their painting staff and the residents of the house while also maintaining cleanliness of the site.

To watch the TVC, click here.

Credits:

Client: Asian Paints

Agency: Ogilvy Mumbai

Ogilvy Creative: Sukesh Nayak, Prasad Kulkarni

Office Leader - Ogilvy India (West): VR Rajesh

Ogilvy Account Management: Manish Tilwani, Amrita Basu, Sarvesh Belekar

Ogilvy Planning: Prem Narayan, Samhita Chaudhuri, Dhara Pujara

Director: Prasoon Pandey

Production House: Corcoise Films

About Asian Paints

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s fourth largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 192.48 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids’ World.