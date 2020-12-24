Sections
Ayesha Billimoria changes name to Dumbbell Billimoria, makes fans curious

In a unique initiative led by Nerolac, influencers/bloggers chose to become objects that they regularly use. They then spoke about the need to disinfect those.

Dec 24, 2020

By Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio,

Ayesha wanted to spread awareness about the need to disinfect objects that we regularly use—in her case, it being a pair of dumbbells.

If you were recently active on social media, you might have come across fitness influencer Ayesha Billimoria’s profile, where she had changed her name to Dumbbell Billimoria.

If you did not find out the reason for this, then let us tell you why. She wanted to spread awareness about the need to disinfect objects that we regularly use—in her case, it being a pair of dumbbells.

Watch this video to know more.

 



The campaign is being led by Nerolac, which has also roped in other influencers/bloggers to turn into objects that are an integral part of their lives.

The Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 not only helps protect Ayesha’s gym equipment, but also her walls and fabric. The disinfectant, in fact, kills 99.99% of all germs, be it viruses, bacteria or fungi. It’s also easy on the pocket—500 ml of the diluted solution costs only Rs. 6.3!

Now, did you know that you can win hygiene care hampers from Nerolac? All you have to do is click a picture of the surface you want to disinfect with Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 256 and upload it on your story using #SprayKaroCareKaro and the sticker. Don’t forget to tag @nerolacpaints!

Get ready to participate now!

