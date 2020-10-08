Be it binge watching, online shopping or gaming – here’s your one-stop solution for all things fun

If there is one thing that we cannot do without, it is a laptop. Currently, we are at home a lot more. Hence, we use our laptop frequently to stay productive, binge watch, to shop online and to connect with friends.

“Indeed, I have been turning to my laptop a lot more than usual. Especially for binge watching. However, entertainment on a laptop is fun when it has stunning display options”, says Arahant from Gurgaon.

“I need my laptop regularly for office work, to shop online, gaming and a whole lot of other activities. But here’s the truth – The battery of my old laptop loses power quickly. The visuals and graphics are not HD quality. And connectivity and performance of course are issues due to older specifications,” he adds. But here’s how Arahant found solutions.

“Recently, I bought a thin and light laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. It gives me a powerful combination of performance, entertainment and connectivity. These are the capabilities you want in a thin and light laptop,” Arahant explains.

Stunning entertainment

If you ask – Why did he get the Intel 10th Gen laptop? The answer Arahant shares is – “because it has the latest, ground-breaking visuals with Intel Iris Plus graphics that offers an extremely immersive entertainment experience.”

Arahant now delights in brilliant colour and rich detail of 4K HDR video, and binge watches his favourite shows. He is also able to play a wide variety of popular games like Fortnite*† and Dirt Rally 2.0*† in full HD on an ultra-light laptop.

Additionally, one advantage of Intel 10th Gen laptop is you can even do 4K video editing and high-resolution photo editing like a pro in no time. It helps you to tackle creative projects with ease. “Both of which have been a challenge for thin and light laptops,” he says.

Connectivity optimized

When connected to the home network, streaming movies or virtual get-togethers with friends may not be always smooth. But that is not a problem for Arahant.

“Oh yes, my laptop offers lightning fast connections. Intel Wi-Fi 6 enables best in class Wi-Fi3 performance for browsing, streaming, gaming, or working,” he says excitedly.

Not just that. Intel 10th Gen laptops use Thunderbolt 3™ Technology - currently the fastest USB-C interface that I have experienced, Arahant shares.

You can connect and supply power to various peripheral devices, docking stations and displays using a single, lightning-fast cable. “Isn’t that great?” he asks.

Battery life & more

Most of us do not prefer watching a movie with the battery charger connected. With Intel 10th Gen laptops, expect more than 8 hours of battery life on one charge.

“My new laptop packs battery life optimized for marathon movie watching and play sessions,” shares Arahant.

Stunning entertainment isn’t the only experience that 10th Gen Intel processors provide. “Furthermore, the built-in intelligence feature like active noise suppression during a video chat with a friend or for office work, is of great help,” he adds. Built for the AI software of the future, the intelligent performance feature learns and adapts to you.

The 10th Gen InteI Core processors bring big-time entertainment—and much more—to ultra-portable devices.

For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, click here.