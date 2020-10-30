Buy your dream home this festive season!

Hindustan Times has collaborated with top developers in Mumbai and Goa to bring to you their best offerings on a digital property called HT Mumbai Home Fest. (Shutterstock)

Whether it’s a compact apartment in Mumbai or a fully-loaded villa in Goa that catches your fancy, buying your dream home couldn’t get any simpler this festive season. Hindustan Times has collaborated with top developers in Mumbai and Goa to bring to you their best offerings on a digital property called HT Mumbai Home Fest.

Finding your choice of home is simple and possible right from the safety and comfort of your living room. All you need to do is register on the web page: https://m.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/mumbai-home-fest/. Select the area of your choice – the options for Mumbai are exhaustive from South Mumbai and Western Suburbs to Central Suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane and beyond, or even Goa.

Then, select the developer of your choice from the listed options. If you are focused on the location and want to explore all the options in that area, you can do that too, and then create your own shortlist after seeing the features and prices.

The Home Fest has some of the most renowned developers in the country participating in it. These include Adhiraj Constructions, Dosti Realty, Fivebric Realty Pvt Ltd, Prescon Homes Pvt Lts and Prescon Construction LLP, Regency Nirman Limited, Runwal Gardens, Versatile Developers, Ashwin Sheth Group, The Wadhwa Group, SD Corp, and Shapoorji Pallonji. A diverse range of properties are on offer in price brackets starting from Rs 31.85 lakh to over Rs 2.37 crore.

Real estate sales, which had plummeted at the start of the pandemic due to rising uncertainty and rampant pay cuts and job losses, have seen a recovery over the past two months, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is no exception. Events such as these will only offer a further boost to developers, as a tie-up with Hindustan Times will offer a digital marketing push through a high-frequency campaign.

“It is great that HT is ushering in the festive season with its Home Fest. Over the past two months, we have witnessed an upward trend in real estate sales across the MMR region. We hope it increases further this festive season and the real estate market revives to its former glory. Low interest rates, reduced stamp duty charges, and low property prices are all positive factors that should entice a serious home buyer, be it for end use or investment purposes,” said Mr Deepak Goradia - Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty.

The Home Fest is a blitzkrieg campaign being run across the media house’s print and digital platforms to help developers reach the right customers. The campaign is being supplemented with targeted SMSes and emailer campaigns to relevant databases.

The best part about the event is that it is completely virtual, especially in times like these, when every visit outside of the home comes with a risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus. All the details about the properties, including detailed brochures of the projects, are available on the microsite. You can see actual photographs of the property as well as the homes on offer, along with site plans and the list of amenities. An interactive map also plots the exact location of the project, so that you know where exactly it is situated, and check connectivity with your place of work, etc.

An “I am interested” button on the top right of your screen sends an instant request with your details and someone from the developer gets in touch with you to give you further details and arrange a site visit for you.

So, if you have the funds allocated for your dream home, here comes your best chance!