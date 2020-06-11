Can remote working make life easier for new moms?

Despite a paradigm shift in family structures and a growing realization about the economic benefits of having more women participate in the workforce, many are forced to let their career aspirations turn rancid once they embark on the journey of motherhood. (Wurkr)

Ask any new mother how she feels about turning the ignition on her career after a maternity break and her response will be synonymous with the words ‘struggle’, ‘challenge’, ‘demanding’ and so on. Although working cultures across the globe have undergone drastic changes, little has been done to make the transition for new mothers back to the workforce an easier one.

Despite a paradigm shift in family structures and a growing realization about the economic benefits of having more women participate in the workforce, many are forced to let their career aspirations turn rancid once they embark on the journey of motherhood. The shadow of traditional gender roles continues to haunt societies – cultural norms dictate women to prioritise their families and households over their careers, especially if the husband is earning well. The lack of participation by the men folk makes the equation of the distribution of childcare duties and household chores a tyrannically lopsided one. And when women take the first step to revive their careers, an influx of judgemental comments and unsolicited questions is inevitable. This adds to the burden of ‘mom guilt’, thereby making women doubt their decision to get back to work.

Economic backgrounds also have a bearing on the issues faced by new mothers. There are many families where a single member’s income is insufficient to run the household and for new mothers in such families, giving up on their careers after childbirth is a luxury they cannot afford. For those whose decisions to re-establish their careers are rooted in compulsion, finding trustworthy childcare facilities is akin to the proverbial needle in the haystack. A nanny who is perpetually late or a daycare centre which has questionable hygiene standards is a real nightmare for many women, and the stress caused can wreak havoc in their professional lives, too.

Mothers who are able to bypass the aforementioned hurdles often have to battle another major predicament – the woeful lack of breastfeeding spots in public places in the country and the stigma around it. The time taken for a woman to start working again after having a child is closely linked to her baby’s dependence on breast milk. According to a survey conducted by Momspresso, a user-generated content platform for mothers, “The most awkward places where mothers breastfed their babies were a broom closet room in an airport, under a tree, the waiting room of the passport office, bank queues, washrooms, a bench in a mall, and a bus stop.” This speaks volumes about the lack of privacy and discomfort that women have to encounter when they step out with infants and have to breastfeed them. Until public spaces remain devoid of facilities where women can comfortably breastfeed, it will be tough for new mothers to join work until their babies have been weaned off.

Remote working to the rescue of new mothers

The COVID-19 pandemic has blurred the lines between our workplaces and our homes. Although the work-from-home apparatus had been steadily seeping into the cultures of organizations across the globe in the last few years, it was not until the virus brought countries to its knees that the arrangement became universally adopted.

Given that the development of a vaccine or a cure will take at least a few months, observing social distancing continues to be our best bet against containing the spread. Taking cognizance of this episode of uncertainty, many companies across the globe, including tech giants like Twitter and Facebook, have announced that they will allow employees to work from home forever. Workers have also shown an inclination towards continuing to work remotely, given that the arrangement affords them greater flexibility in terms of maintaining work-life balance.

For women with children, this can be a boon. They will have a greater leverage in terms of juggling their career and motherly responsibilities. Also, by working from the comfort of their homes, women can keep an eye on their children and this can mitigate guilt and anxiety over entrusting an outsider to look after them. The treasure hunt for clean and safe breastfeeding spots will become a thing of the past as well. If organizations continue to allow remote working, it will eliminate these problems for new mothers and the cumulative effect will be better performances on the work front and sound mental and emotional well-being of women employees.

Tapping into the power of technology

While telecommuting allows employees to wield significant leverage in terms of time management, several challenges have mushroomed. The feeling of loneliness, the urge to micro-monitor the work of subordinates, and maintaining a seamless flow of communication with team members are common issues that are organizations are grappling with.

Technology can play a crucial role in ironing out these inconveniences. New-age remote working platforms like Wurkr can pave the way in terms of eradicating the most common employee pain points.

Wurkr is an immersive and engaging video platform that replicates physical office spaces. Users can collaborate with their colleagues in real-time, which means new moms can give their full attention to conferences while baking muffins or helping their children with homework.

What’s more, you can share your screen, get visibility access of meetings in other offices or floors, use breakouts and meeting rooms for private discussions with other employees and even invite guests or external clients into the office.

Platforms like Wurkr are changing the narrative about the future of work. The days of being confined to a 9-to-5 routine and of employers gauging performances of employees based on the number of hours spent on the desk are obfuscating. On Wurkr, the advantages of the traditional working arrangements are being amalgamated with the benefits of new cultures, even as the world continues to a wage a war against a deadly virus.