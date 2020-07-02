Chandigarh University creates history, records 6,617 offers from 691 multinationals during campus placements 2020

Students of Chandigarh University, who have been selected by blue-chip multinational companies during campus placements 2020, along with University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu. (Chandigarh University)

In the last few months, the world has witnessed a storm that no one was prepared for - the Covid-19 pandemic. The loss of lives and an economic downturn have left people in the lurch. Graduates, especially, are worried about their job prospects, what with reports indicating that the current financial crisis might impact hiring.

That is, however, not the case at Chandigarh University. Beating all odds, the educational hub has recorded a number of recruitments by top multinationals during the campus placements this year. More than 6,617 offers have been made to students of Engineering, MBA, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Media and other programs.

Appreciating this record-breaking feat, Dr. R.S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said: “Some of the multinationals that participated in the recruitment process this year were Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Nutanix, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, Walmart, and Deloitte, among others. There were about 106 multinationals this year, which are common recruiters for fresh talent at IITs, NITs and Chandigarh University,” he added.

Here’s a look at some of the key highlights of the 2020 campus placements at Chandigarh University.

Path-breaking feat

It is heartening to see how there has been a huge jump in the number of offers made by Fortune 500 companies and the top 100 companies of India, in the first phase of placements itself, according to Dr. Bawa.

A whopping 1,500 students have bagged multiple offers, and until now, the highest package to be offered has touched Rs. 35 lakh per annum. It has been clinched by Computer Science Engineering and IT Engineering students. The highest package offered to Automobile and Mechanical Engineering students, on the other hand, has been Rs 21 lakh per annum. For Civil, Electronics and Electrical branch students, it has reached Rs 20 lakh per annum each.

“In north India, companies like Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, and Mindtree have made the highest number of offers,” added Dr. Bawa.

Hotel Management and Tourism Management students, who have been selected by world-renowned entertainment company Walt Disney. ( Chandigarh University )

Chandigarh University has gained a credible reputation over the last few years, and sees top companies coming back to it for new talent. According to the university, there were 6 MNCs this year that offered pay packages of more than Rs 25 lakh per annum, while 12 MNCs offered a package of more than Rs 15 lakh per annum. What’s more, 26 companies offered a package of over Rs 10 lakh per annum, and about 154 multinationals announced packages of Rs 5 lakh per annum. And the number only continues to grow each year.

Elaborating on the details about different companies that visited Chandigarh University for campus recruitments for 2020, Dr. Bawa said, “There were 350 multinationals for the placements of engineering students, while 180 companies recruited MBA students of different specialisations.”

The average package for engineering touched Rs. 7.5 lakh per annum, while for MBA it scaled to Rs. 7.1 lakh per annum.

MBA placements hit an all-time high at Chandigarh University

MBA is one of the highest-rated courses at Chandigarh University, and campus placements are a proof of that. This year saw a 40% rise in placements for MBA students at the University School of Business compared to last year - 200 MNCs offered campus jobs to 475 students.

“This year, business analytics firms and private sector banks took the lead in recruiting the maximum number of MBA students from Chandigarh University,” said Dr. Bawa.

The recruiters’ list also included 56 of those who have hired management students from prestigious IIMs across the country. ICICI Bank emerged as the leading recruiter, offering jobs to more than 95 students. The average pay package touched Rs 7.1 lakh per annum, with more than 50 MNCs offering Rs 5 lakh per annum or more salary packages.

“This year, USB witnessed a 60% growth in the number of offers made by multinationals. There has also been a 100% jump in terms of the highest package being offered to MBA students,” said Dr. Nilesh Arora, Director, USB.

He added that Jaro Education, one of India’s top online education firms, has offered a package of Rs 12.02 lakh per annum to marketing students. UK-based MNC Deloitte, on the other hand, has offered a package of Rs 7.87 lakh per annum to finance students.

“Chandigarh University has always been known for imparting industry-focused education and as a result our students have become the choice for the top notch multinationals for campus recruitment who visit our campus year-after-year looking for fresh talent” said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. The placement season 2019-20 has been no exception as we have witnessed increase in number of multinationals as well surge in number of offers this year, he added.

This is an encouraging start for Chandigarh University to raise a new bar with every passing year!

To know more about the university, please click here.