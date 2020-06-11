Chintu Ka Birthday has impressed critics and audiences alike. Read on to know why it should be on your must-watch list!

Chintu Ka Birthday, a new film streaming on ZEE5, is a captivating tale with a strong message of war and its impact on innocent lives. Six-year-old Chintu (played by Vedant Raj Chibber) has missed having a birthday celebration for two years. His father, Madan (played by Vinay Pathak) promises to compensate and throw a memorable party. The story showcases how Madan encounters numerous hurdles along the way but stays determined to fulfil his son’s wishes. Chintu Ka Birthday instils hope and positivity among viewers at a time when all of us are going through collective despair owing to the pandemic. The movie has managed to tug the heart of critics and viewers alike. Movie critics have been giving rave reviews to Chintu Ka Birthday.

“Directed by Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh, Chintu Ka Birthday is a story of optimism and humanity in the time of adversity,” reads the India Today review, which has given the film 3 stars out of 5.

Set in the heart of conflict in the capital city of Baghdad in April 2004, a year after the US-led invasion of Iraq and four months after Saddam Hussein was captured; the film gives us a peek into the lives of families stuck in conflict zones.

“The early segments of the film are particularly impressive. The Singh brothers create the atmosphere of a Bihari household settled in a home away from home with elan. The family’s longing to return to India underscores the film, reinforced by the finesse with which the directors draw authentic diction from their non-Bihari cast. It doesn’t take us long to be drawn into their world and the writers employ a gamut of dramatic incidents and styles to keep the narrative moving forward rapidly,” says Anupam Kant Verma of Firstpost in his review article and has given the film 3.5 stars out of 5.

Hindustan Times’ Ruchi Kaushal calls the film “like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times.” She lauds ZEE5 for making a wise move in picking up “quality content”.

Apart from a great premise and a great plot-line, the movie also boasts of a brilliant cast. We see actors like Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa giving outstanding performances along with child actor Vedant Raj Chibber.

Tillotama Shome along with Vedant Raj Chibber in a still from the film.

“Solid performances from Pathak and his proven co-actors (Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa), a tidy screenplay that does well to stay within its limits and a theme that holds a fair bit of water especially in the light of the times we live in, where pestilence and pettiness are aggravated by incompetent, self-serving demagogues who thrive on sowing seeds of division and hatred,” adds NDTV’s Saibal Chatterjee, who has also accorded 3 stars out of 5.

Another interesting observation is shared by Sanjana Jadhav of Pinkvilla. She writes, “Chintu Ka Birthday also uses animation as a storytelling format, narrated by Chintu himself, taking us into his world and rooting for him on his sixth birthday. Vedant as Chintu will make you smile, cry and laugh with him every time he appears on screen. The US military men and the Tiwari family’s Iraqi landlord Mahidi keep the story genuine and give an insight into what life was like after the invasion of Iraq with anecdotes from the Tiwari family.”

Director Satyanshu Singh, of All India Backchod (AIB) fame, opted to set the story, a little farther away from home to deliver a message that’s close to our hearts. And it has hit the bull’s eye! His Twitter handle is abuzz with heart-warming reviews from fans. “I think you killed the cynic in me for 83 minutes”, tweets one fan while another fan comments, “I am going through a difficult time. But your movie gave me hope that things can get ok.”

According to Devasheesh Pandey of News18, “What works in the favour of Chintu Ka Birthday is its premise and modest approach. The story unfolds inside a house and gives time for the viewers to invest in. Chintu Ka Birthday is a whiff of fresh air in the family drama genre in Bollywood and somehow blends in the mix with other genre content on OTT.”

The film is a captivating tale with a strong message of war and its impact on innocent lives is told through the lens of Chintu’s family as we become privy to their feelings and emotions.

Brilliant performances, a tight screenplay and a message close to our hearts is that the movie has on offer. The timing couldn’t be better with families across the country trying their best to make their little ones feel special on their big days.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a break from the gloom around and watch this beautiful film on ZEE5!