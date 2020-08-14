After a hiatus of almost five years, actor Bipasha Basu has made a comeback and this time she will be seen on the digital platform acting with her real-life husband Karan Singh Grover. (MX Player)

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Nitin Arora

Director: Bhushan Patel

Producers: Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt

The latest thriller to hit the virtual screen, Dangerous, is taut, compelling and full of intrigue. After a hiatus of almost five years, actor Bipasha Basu has made a comeback and this time she will be seen on the digital platform acting with her real-life husband Karan Singh Grover in this latest web series, which released on MX Player on August 14.

Set in suburban London, Dangerous opens with the news that millionaire Aditya Dhanraj (Grover)’s wife Diya (played by Sonali Raut) has been missing for almost 30 hours. The London police department assigns the probe to ace cop Neha (Basu), who also happens to be Aditya’s ex-girlfriend. The abductors demand a ransom of a staggering 3 million Pounds.

What unfolds is the story of hidden secrets and passionate love as we get to know each of the characters and their role in the convoluted saga. Aditya has not gotten over his relationship with Neha, which causes a strained marriage with Diya. He hires one of his closest buddies, Vishal Vashisht (Suyyash Rai) as Diya’s driver to keep a watch on her movements as he suspects she is having an extra-marital affair.

Diya is abducted from the gym and an injured Vishal is left on the streets. As we delve deeper into the plot, the mystery around the whodunnit only deepens. Aditya Dhanraj is not the only one, who has secrets to hide. There are many more skeletons that come tumbling out of the closet.

Dangerous is an exciting blend that is thoughtful, exciting and has the feeling of high-octane rush, much needed in thrillers. The plot is tight and each episode brings new twists and turns to the intriguing plot leaving viewers glued to their screens. We soon realise that Vishal is also involved in the crime and there is more to Neha’s story than what meets the eye.

After a long break from acting, Basu has come back with a bang with this screen-stealing performance. She is convincing in her portrayal of the admirable cop torn between duty and her feelings for her ex-lover. Her character is the most intriguing, caught between professional frustration and a strong attraction towards Grover.

Grover plays the part of a millionaire torn between his responsibilities and lady love. He gets into the skin of the character, Aditya Dhanraj. Dangerous brings back the sizzling on-screen chemistry of Basu and Grover, which makes for some sweet moments as we delve into the past. The real-life couple was last seen together in the horror movie Alone (2015). They fell in love on the sets of the film and tied the knot a year later. We also see Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut and Nitin Arora delivering commendable performances in supporting roles.

The series is jointly produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh and the latter has added a much-needed musical reprieve to the plot with songs, which are rare for web series in the thriller genre.

Making its debut online only seems to be adding to its popularity as netizens are following Basu and Grover's Instagram handles to see what is in store. ( MX Player )

Making its debut online only seems to be adding to its popularity as netizens are following Basu and Grover’s Instagram handles to see what is in store. As Bipasha Basu wrote on her Instagram: “A troubled husband looking for his missing wife. Will he find her or will we uncover some #Dangerous hidden secrets? Find out on 14th August on @mxplayer.”

Dangerous truly delivers on all counts and is undoubtedly one of the best that MX Player has delivered this year. It has a great story line, a cracking cast and all the right amount of intrigue.

Dangerous premiered on MX Player on August 14. Go on, get your share of thrill.