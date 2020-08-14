Darker, grittier, morbidly attractive – Abhay is back with Season 2

Kunal Kemmu wins hearts once again as a scowling cop who will leave no stone unturned to bring the guilty to justice. (ZEE5)

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, Nidhi Singh, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta, Asheema Vardhan

Director: Ken Ghosh

Producers: ZEE Studios

Rating: 4 (out of 5)

It’s darker, grittier, and more morbidly attractive. After the roaring success of the first season, ZEE5’s blockbuster series Abhay is back with a bang. Well, literally! The second season of the crime thriller released today, with a bolder, meaner star cast that promises to give you the chills as you delve deep into the dark side of the human brain.

Abhay 2 picks up from where the first season ended. We were left on a cliff-hanger, where SP Abhay Pratap Singh, played by actor Kunal Kemmu, saw his biggest fear come alive. In that, his son was seen in the clutches of a mysterious-looking woman.

Watch the trailer here.

In this edition, however, everything goes a notch higher compared to Season 1. It has more complex cases and even tougher investigations by Kemmu. Season 2 also has actors like Chunky Pandey and Ram Kapoor entering the fray. Every character claims your complete attention.

A thriller full of twists and turns

All the episodes have been inspired by real-life crime incidents. The first one, for instance, tells the story of a group of students in Lucknow, who have gone missing. It opens with the visuals of a seemingly harmless looking man, played by Pandey, cutting open the head of one of the missing students and devouring the bheja soup made from it. The graphic details give you the chills.

But what comes as a complete surprise to viewers is when Pandey, who essays the role of an innocent, old family man, turns into a cold-blooded murderer at night. In fact, he has undergone a complete transformation to get into the skin of the character.

Watch the promo here.

Ram Kapoor plays a bad bad baddie, with virtually no shades of grey. His character is that of a monster, devoid of normal human emotions.

This is the first time the actor has played a negative character and has come out shining! What adds to the mystery is that he does not have a name. You despise him, but at the same time, there is something about the evil mastermind that will keep you hooked.

Watch the promo here.

Another noteworthy performance is by Bidita Bag, who is impressive and formidable as a lustful murderer.

She is a unique kind of villain – a sex worker who kills her victims in a unique, cannibalistic manner.

And, without doubt, Kemmu wins hearts once again as a scowling cop who will leave no stone unturned to bring the guilty to justice. The SP of the Special Task Force is not the usual tough officer we come across in crime thrillers. There is a soft, vulnerable side to him, too, which we find out as the plot progresses.

A real treat for crime fans

What sets Abhay 2 apart from other crime thrillers is the way in which the events unfold.

It’s as a real treat for lovers of crime mysteries, but is definitely not for the weak-hearted. The stories are real and their portrayal realistic. The visual elements from the series are disturbing yet stunning.

ZEE5 has released three episodes to start with and another five will come in September.

Let’s delve deeper into the dark world of SP Abhay Pratap Singh in the second season and join the intriguing journey on #TheRoadtoJustice! Click here to watch the show.