Devita Saraf’s Vu Group launches their revolutionary video conferencing system, Meeting by Vu

Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of The Vu Group shares that Meeting by Vu is made for the new-age workstyle. ( Vu Group)

The new normal has increased the reliance of most businesses across the country on video conferencing, regardless of their size and scale. In this scenario, an improved technology is more than welcome, which is unaffected by issues such as laptop fatigue or incompatibility with other platforms.

‘Meeting by Vu’ is an all-encompassing, audio-video collaborative solution, which promises to make virtual meetings more realistic and life-like. It offers the best of both worlds – the quality of traditional room-based solutions, and the ease of use and flexibility of using video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet or any other video conferencing software that run on Windows 10. This makes it a complete game-changer, as you no longer need the same proprietary hardware to run on both ends to make video calls.

This new workstyle offering comprises a large screen with built-in processing hardware, camera and microphone all rolled into one package, which offers greater efficiency and saves space too.

“Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics and audio-video technologies. We are also committed to human-centric innovations and being pioneers in the field. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future,” says Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of The Vu Group.

Meeting by Vu offers several important best-in-class features. For example, business professionals have the option of incorporating multiple people into a video meeting. Other aspects like the 4K screen and high-resolution camera promise to solve technical and ergonomic issues such as laptop fatigue.

Another big plus is that it is a platform-agnostic experience, as opposed to enterprise options from the likes of Cisco and Poly that require the same hardware at both ends, making it a preferred choice for everyone. Explaining the philosophy that powered this innovation, Saraf further says, “The New World order calls for a redefined workstyle, and it is upon our generation to ensure that it is sustainable, adaptive and innovative.”

The ‘Meeting by Vu’ set-up comprises a large screen smart TV with a built-in computer powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. It displays life-like 4K visuals in five screen sizes – 55”, 65”, 75”, 85” and 100”.

You can use varied camera options packed into it to make work meetings more engaging by providing 83° to 120° viewing angles, all of which are 4K with autofocus. The Conference Edition sports a camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions.

Troubled audios and conversations with lag are also a thing of the past as ‘Meeting by Vu’ boasts of disturbance-free audio capabilities with AI-based noise cancellation software that offers noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation. Its other features include four-way wireless screen casting and dual display support.

And, the good news is that the pricing is affordable too! The prices range from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, depending on the configuration you choose.

The Vu Group has been the market leader in premium 4K televisions in the country with its lifestyle brand Vu Televisions growing into a Rs 1,000 crore revenue company. Started in 2006, The Vu Group is now diversifying its expertise into the customer workstyle space by launching Meeting by Vu, which promises to reflect the same values of innovation, quality, sustainability, design and luxury as Vu’s other products.