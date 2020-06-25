Don’t risk it—Having health insurance is now more important than ever

Most Covid-specific plans offer fixed benefit covers - a lump sum on the diagnosis of the disease, and end after the amount has been paid. (iStockphoto)

In the last few months, the world has been disrupted due to the spread of the Covid-19 infection. Things have turned around almost overnight - the economy is in the doldrums, and there is a constant fear around the disease.

All of this has put a renewed focus on healthcare—conversations around building immunity and adopting personal hygiene have become more important than ever. There has also been a spur in demand for niche health products, which is why several insurance companies have started introducing coronavirus-related specific policies.

The need of the hour

Innovation in healthcare has been a recurring theme during Covid, and while several companies are upping the game, not much is likely to happen until a vaccine is introduced. There’s a long way to go - until then, we will have to learn to live with it. That’s why staying secured with a health insurance policy is of utmost importance.

According to statistics, the total per capita healthcare spending by the government has doubled from Rs 1,008 per person in 2015 to Rs 1,944 in 2020. Yet it isn’t enough. The total expenditure by the central and state governments for 2020 was Rs 2.6 trillion.

The cost of healthcare is rising by the day, and in these times, it is critical to have a policy to safeguard you and your family members. When you have a health policy by your side, there’s nothing to fear. Getting a health policy online is very convenient these days. If you choose to buy health insurance online, you can make the payment and complete the whole process online without any fuss.

If you already have a basic health plan, then there’s no need to get a specific one, since your existing plan will cover the treatment and hospitalisation of all diseases, including Covid-19. A basic indemnity plan is likely to cover all Covid-related treatments, according to experts.

Should you go for it?

In case a person has no insurance, be it personal or group cover, he could go for a temporary risk cover that could last at least a year and does not pinch his pocket. It is extremely important in case he is vulnerable to the disease.

Most Covid-specific plans offer fixed benefit covers - they offer a lump sum on the diagnosis of the disease, and end after the amount has been paid. The sum assured can vary anywhere between Rs 21,000 and Rs 2 lakh. Annual premiums are quite low, and the benefits and exclusions are limitless, ranging from quarantine coverage to per-day cash provision.

Reliance General Insurance offers a lump sum amount up to 100% of the sum assured, if you test positive for the virus. Even if a person is quarantined, the plan offers 50% of the sum-insured for that period. It covers anyone between the age of 3 months and 60 years, and the sum insured options range from Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 2 lakh.

There’s an additional benefit - the plan covers for any loss of pay or job.

It’s time to stay protected and safe, especially in these times, when nothing comes before your health and wellness. A health insurance for coronavirus is much needed now. Every small step counts. As they say, ‘A stitch in time saves nine’!