Flaunt it your way with OPPO F17 Pro

Priced at just Rs.22,990, this is one phone that will set you apart from others!

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:55 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

The sleekest smartphone of 2020 comes with a host of exemplary features like ultra-sleek design weighing 164gms, 6 AI Portrait cameras, and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. (HT Brand Studio)

Millennials rely on their smartphones for everything—from capturing special moments, playing games, binge-watching shows to keeping in touch with friends and family. And all of these situations warrant an uninterrupted and a powerful experience at each step. OPPO is one brand that has been delivering that over the years. This time, again, it has proved its mettle with the OPPO F17 Pro. Priced at just Rs.22,990, this is one phone that will set you apart from others. The sleekest smartphone of 2020 comes with a host of exemplary features like ultra-sleek design weighing 164gms, 6 AI Portrait cameras, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, Active Air Gesture, and more. It will be available for sale on both offline stores and online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart starting September 7.

 

