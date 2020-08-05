From 64MP Intelli-cam to a 6,000mAh, Samsung’s Galaxy M31s is the best smartphone under 20K

The M31s is a power-packed smartphone that brings some flagship features to the mid-range segment. (Samsung)

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series has been making lots of inroads in the Indian smartphone industry as of late. It got its newest member on July 30—the Galaxy M31s. It’s a power-packed smartphone that brings some flagship features to the mid-range segment. It will be going on sale in India during Amazon’s Prime Day two-day event starting August 6.

It’s no surprise that social media has taken off in the past few years. The leaders of the pack have been Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. What’s common between all of those platforms, you may ask? It’s the fact that dozens and dozens of photos are shared on these platforms every hour.

To that extent, Samsung has brought its leading 64MP Intelli-cam features to the Galaxy M31s. The Galaxy M31s shines in the camera department, but also has many other features that will entice the customer.

Here are the top reasons why Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M31s, is the best under Rs 20,000:

1. Quad-camera setup

The 64MP Intelli-cam has several features that will greatly enhance the photography experience. ( Samsung )

The quad-camera setup on the Galaxy M31s is loaded. It’s got a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 123* field of view, a 5MP macro lens (which can capture pictures as close as 4cm from the object) and a 5MP depth camera (with the Live Focus feature for those portrait shots).

The Sony IMX682 sensor is also a first for Samsung in any M-series device and it can capture photos and videos with much higher clarity.

2. The 64MP Intelli-cam

With the 64MP primary sensor on the Galaxy M31s, one can take photos with great sharpness and lesser noise. The 64MP Intelli-cam has several features that will greatly enhance the photography experience. Some of them are:

- Incredibly detailed daylight photos

- Video switch: One can easily switch between the rear and front camera while recording a video.

- Can shoot UHD videos (up to 4K)

- Super slow-mo @ 480 fps

- Hyperlapse, in both daylight and night time

- Night Mode for those low-light shots. All thanks to the low aperture.

- My Filters (customisable filters)

- Quick Video

3. Single Take feature

Single Take allows you to just hold the camera shutter for a few seconds and gives you up to 10 outputs ( Samsung )

The feature that first appeared on the Galaxy S20 series has now trickled down into the budget M-series range, starting with the Galaxy M31s. Single Take is as it appears. It’s a software feature that uses Samsung’s camera prowess.

It allows you to just hold the camera shutter for a few seconds and gives you up to 10 outputs- 7 Photos including 3 Best Moments, 2 Filters, 2 AI Smart crop and 3 Videos including Original, Hyperlapse, and Boomerang. The smartphone will then shoot both videos and still shots before pulling out the best shots and moments into one album.

The Single Take feature is also available on the front camera.

4. 32MP selfie camera

On the front of the device is a punch-hole display with a 32MP selfie camera—perfect for all those who love taking selfies no matter where they are. What’s more is that the front camera can also be used to click slow-motion videos. Furthermore, Samsung has enabled 4K video recording from the front camera. That’s unique to the Galaxy M31s.

There are also features like AR Emoji and AR doodles for the consumer to play around with.

5. sAMOLED Infinity-O display

It’s an immersive viewing experience on the M31s, whether you’re bingeing on your favourite TV shows or playing the games you enjoy the most. ( Samsung )

The 6.5” sAMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of over 91% offers a mesmerising experience. It’s an immersive viewing experience whether you’re bingeing on your favourite TV shows or playing the games you enjoy the most. The sAMOLED display is built for everyone’s needs.

4. 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging

The Galaxy M31s features a whopping 6,000mAh battery that is enough to last a day and a half of medium to heavy usage. ( Samsung )

Some of the devices in the Galaxy M-series range have had large batteries and the trend continues with the Galaxy M31s.

The Galaxy M31s features a whopping 6,000mAh battery that is enough to last a day and a half of medium to heavy usage.

Take photos and videos, play some games, binge on Amazon Prime and Netflix and even doomscroll through social media, the Galaxy M31s will not die on you throughout the day.

Samsung also offers reverse charging on the Galaxy M31s. All you need is a USB Type-C cable and you can charge other devices - TWS earbuds, tablets, smartphones, etc - with the help of the Galaxy M31s’ humongous battery. That means that the Galaxy M31s can effectively turn into a power bank.

5. 25W fast charger

Samsung has included a 25W fast charger inside the box. This is one of the first times a Galaxy M-series smartphone is getting a fast charger inside the box. This will greatly reduce the time it needs to charge the smartphone from 0-100 percent.

6. Everything else on the Galaxy M31s

Under-the-hood, the Galaxy M31s is powered by the powerful Exynos 9611 chipset and is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM for a smooth performance. ( Samsung )

The Galaxy M31s doesn’t just stop at the camera, battery life and display. Under-the-hood, the Galaxy M31s is powered by the powerful Exynos 9611 chipset and is coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM for a smooth performance.

There is 128GB storage to go with it and that is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner works as fast as any other on the market. The device carries a gradient design with blue and black shades. It comes in two colours - Mirage Black or Mirage Blue.

The Galaxy M31s comes with Samsung’s latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 software.

The Galaxy M31s starts at under Rs 20,000. It’s available for Rs 19,499 for the base model (6GB+128GB) and Rs 21,499 for the higher variant (8GB+128GB).