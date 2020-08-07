From AppGallery to Petal Search, here’s how to get your favourite apps, on the new HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S

HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S are two new budget smartphones. HONOR has also forayed into the laptop segment with the launch of HONOR MagicBook 15. (HONOR)

HONOR, one of the top global brands in the smartphone industry, recently launched its latest budget smartphones - HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S - in the Indian market on July 31st, 2020. The smartphones went on sale on 6th August, 2020, and were sold out within the first few minutes of the first sale going live on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively.

The HONOR 9A comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear panel and features a 5,000 mAh battery (with reverse charging).

On the other hand, the HONOR 9S has a single camera setup on the back and comes with face unlock technology. They both offer a Full-View Display and are powered by HONOR’s flagship MagicUI 3.1 powered by Android 10.

Specifications aside, what’s more exciting about these smartphones is that AppGallery - an alternative to the conventional app marketplaces - has finally been made available in the budget segment (both smartphones are priced under Rs 10,000).

If you’re looking to purchase one of these smartphones, then let us put your mind at ease by telling you about AppGallery and tips on how to get your favourite apps onboard.

Transferring over data - apps, games, images and more - from your current smartphone is a pain at times. With that in mind, HONOR has made things easy with the Phone Clone application. It’s a simple four-step process.

Phone Clone – Making data transfer a lot safer and easier

First, one needs to have the Phone Clone app installed on both the old and new smartphone. It’s available for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Second, once it’s downloaded, the set-up of the app needs to be completed. The new phone will have a code scanning interface that you can use to scan the code on the old phone.

Third, once the connection between the two phones is successful, you need to check for what data you want to bring over.

Fourth, at the very end, all you need to do is click send and then wait for it to take effect.

It’s that fast, easy and convenient to use.

AppGallery – A one-stop destination for all your favourite apps

AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for HONOR and Huawei, has 95% of the top 150 apps and 85% of the top 500 apps in India are available on it. ( HONOR )

Another way to get your favourite apps and games onto your smartphone is by visiting AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for HONOR and Huawei. It’s the third largest distribution platform in the world, and growing exponentially in India by expanding its access through affordable smartphones.

AppGallery is available in over 170 countries/regions - including India - and has over 400 million monthly active users. In fact, in India, AppGallery has a user base of 10 million (31% increase in active users over the last six months), with 95% of the top 160 apps in India onboard.

Recently, AppGallery managed to get MapMyIndia (navigation services), Hungama Play (OTT platform), Telegram & Viber (instant messaging) and even the Indian government’s contact-tracing app, Aarogya Setu, on board.

Looking at AppGallery overall, one can see that 95% of the top 150 apps and 85% of the top 500 apps in India are available on it. Some of the notable apps include Zomato, Flipkart, Paytm, Truecaller, InShorts, HDFC, SBI, ICICI, Cleartrip, Zee 5, MyAirtel, Hike, Daily Hunt, and more. HONOR has a target of getting the top 5,000 apps of India onto its platform and the company is well on its way of achieving its goal with its recent expansion.

AppGallery also has carefully curated lists such as Local Recommendations, Editors’ Choice, MyKids and more. This helps clear the clutter for users and enables them to find apps according to their needs.

If an app isn’t available yet on AppGallery, then the user just needs to add it to their wish list and send a request on the homepage. HONOR will then see to it that it is added in the near future.

Quick Apps – Get more in less storage

AppGallery has one trick up its sleeve that not a lot of people know about. It’s called Quick Apps. This allows the user to try out an app without having to download it onto their device, a move that is said to lower the app’s storage size by up to 50x.

The Quick Apps version offers the same functionality as the regular app without taking up a ton of storage space. Quick Apps can be downloaded either from AppGallery or from Quick App Centre.

It’s as simple as searching your preferred app on AppGallery and seeing if a Quick Apps version of the app is available. If it is, then you just need to tap on the ‘open app’ button and the app’s icon will appear on the homescreen.

Petal Search – Your gateway to a million apps

Petal Search is “your gateway to a million apps”. It’s the official search app for HONOR smartphones and acts as a gateway for those unfamiliar with alternative app distribution solutions.

If a particular app cannot be found on AppGallery, then Petal Search can be used to find a third-party app store that hosts it. Petal Search will display results with an install button next to it, making it as easy as possible to grab your favourite app.

Simply put, Petal Search is an app distribution aggregator for Android apps. Furthermore, Petal Search can be used - with the “For You” tab - to show local news, weather forecasts, sports scores and a lot more.

Last but not least, for those concerned about security, HONOR has been on top of it. AppGallery features a four-layer detection mechanism, ensuring that apps are safe to download and use and no malware comes loaded alongside it.

HONOR 9S & 9A: Smartphones that stand out

The HONOR 9S and HONOR 9A are striking smartphones. The HONOR 9A comes its Phantom Blue and Midnight Black variants and the HONOR 9S comes in Blue and Black variants.

The HONOR 9A has an innovative triple-camera setup, a 16 cm (6.3-inch) Dewdrop Fullview display, a fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and a large 5,000 mAH battery that is good for up to 35 hours of video playback, 33 hours of 4G calls or 37 hours of music playback.

The brand’s first smartphone to feature a massive 5000mAh battery, it supports reverse charging converting your smartphone into a power hub.

It also comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (upgradable up to 512GB via microSD card).

Meanwhile, the HONOR 9S features a 13.8 cm (5.45-inch) HD+Full view display. It has a 3,020 mAh battery that is optimised by system-level battery algorithms. It is packed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a facial unlock technology for a secured login.

Both smartphones have retained the 3.5mm headphone jack and a lot of customers are going to be pleased by this discussion.

HONOR 9A sale had gone live on Amazon starting 11 am 6th August, 2020 and immediately after that, both Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour variants went out of stock. The phone was launched at INR 9,999 on e-commerce platform and was available at a starting price of INR 8,999 during first sale offer. On the other hand, HONOR 9S, whose sale also went live 6th August, 2020, at 12:00 noon, was sold out on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched at INR 6,499, and was available for consumers at an affordable price of just INR 5,999.

Additionally, HONOR’s ‘Call & Win’ contest is now live for the consumers who had purchased the HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S smartphones during the sale. HONOR has started receiving requests on their toll free number (18002109999) to participate and get HONOR’s VIP service benefits along with free Hungama Music subscription for 3 months. Starting sale day, i.e. 5th August till 5th October 2020, three lucky participants every week will also stand an exclusive chance to win HONOR Band 3.

HONOR has also forayed into the laptop segment with the launch of HONOR MagicBook 15, featuring 3 breakthrough innovations - Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button, 65W Type-C Compact multi-device fast charging. The laptop went on sale for Flipkart Plus members on 5th August, 8PM and within just few minutes all the units were sold out. It also emerged as the most wishlisted laptop ever on flipkart.

HONOR MagicBook 15 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1 month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

Note:

