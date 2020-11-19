Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Brand Stories / Galgotias University breaks placement records despite the Covid19 pandemic

Galgotias University breaks placement records despite the Covid19 pandemic

The Big 5 - Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Amazon - among top recruiters at Galgotias as placement drive continues with high salaries and multiple job offers.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:46 IST

By Hindustan Times,

The record placements have been possible due to the constant exposure of the students to new and emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 aligned courses. (Galgotias University)

Galgotias University started the placement season for 2020-21 batch with record breaking numbers making students and their parents proud with this achievement. The main highlight of the pandemic hit placement season is that the university has started offering their dream job offers and high packages to students. Till now this year, students have been taking their classes online due to the guidelines and advisories amid the pandemic. The university was one of the fastest in the country to adapt to conducting the placement processes completely online but it exposed students to many more companies unlike previous years.

During the virtual placement processes, two students have secured international job offers in Botmock with a package of $ 12000 and $15500; one student has secured the opportunity with American Express with a monthly stipend of Rs 70,000. Apart from this, Infosys has offered 2 students with a package of 8 LPA and 11 students with a package of 5 LPA through the contest HackwithInfy. Moreover, world-class companies like Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, TCS, Amazon and many more are still conducting the recruitment process for the students of Galgotias University.

The record placements at Galgotias have been possible due to the constant exposure of the students to new and emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 aligned courses. It is also the impact of outcome-based education being imparted at Galgotias for which it received the prestigious NBA accreditation.

Galgotias University has been successful over the last several years to ensure that its students are completely industry-read and for this purpose, it has established several valuable tie ups and undertaken MoUs with industry leaders such as Infosys, Cognizant, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and other corporate partners.

Dhruv Galgotia , CEO of Galgotias University says “The Pandemic was excellent for placements as several companies conducted online interviews and sent placement offers of dream packages to students. The Galgotias students sitting at home were making the university proud by getting multiple job offers from top companies”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘You were shaken out of slumber, why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of wedding guests: High Court raps Delhi govt
Nov 19, 2020 12:50 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
‘Digital India has become a way of life’, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Nov 19, 2020 11:42 IST
Howrah in West Bengal tops the list of most polluted cities in India
Nov 19, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Fadnavis slams MVA government, calls it ‘anti-development’ and all the latest news
Nov 19, 2020 12:49 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber, why did you wait for 18 days to restrict number of wedding guests: High Court raps Delhi govt
Nov 19, 2020 12:50 IST
Opened 7 years ago, store named Corona reaps good business amid pandemic
Nov 19, 2020 12:41 IST
Jadavpur University compiling Bengal adaptations of Shakespeare’s works
Nov 19, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.