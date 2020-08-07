Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990

It is that time of the year when Samsung releases the latest in their flagship Galaxy Note series. The Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra smartphones were announced at the annual Unpacked event on August 5, 2020. They are fully loaded smartphones and ideal for both work and play.

The Galaxy Note series screams premium from every angle and the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra are no different. With a premium matte and shiny contrast, Dynamic AMOLED displays, big batteries, state-of-the-art processors and much more, the Galaxy Note20 series is sure to be a super hit worldwide.

The Galaxy Note20 series comes equipped with the next-generation flagship Samsung Exynos 990 chipset with a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor. Exynos has been the leading processor brand for quite some time. Two years ago, Fortnite Mobile, one of the most-played mobile games, was launched alongside the Galaxy Note9, powered by an Exynos chipset. Samsung has optimised the chipset to improve power efficiency, heat management, and overall performance, thereby enabling consumers to have a smooth experience, even while playing top-of-the-line games.

Performance will never be an issue for the user, with the Galaxy Note20 devices being productivity powerhouses. They are also more than capable of destroying the competition at gaming and, as Samsung says, “The power to play at lightning speeds”.

With the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra featuring 6.7” and 6.9” displays, respectively, users get a wide canvas and a massive display for a much more immersive gaming experience.

Here are five reasons as to why the Galaxy Note20 series of smartphones, powered by Exynos 990, are a gamer’s delight:

1. Adaptive 120Hz display- Smoothest display on any smartphone

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is the smoothest display on any smartphone, thanks to the Adaptive 120Hz.

The display goes from 10Hz-120Hz depending on your activity. Whether it is reading, watching movies, or those unending gaming sessions, the adaptive display has you covered. All this results in better battery management, and keeps the device’s temperature in check.

The Galaxy Note20 series has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. While gaming, the device responds almost real-time, making those movements even more accurate.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra delivers 1500 nits of brightness. With a glare-free view, one can easily game under the harsh rays of the sun. The display also reduces blue light, thereby significantly lessening eye strain.

2. State-of-the-art Exynos 990 processor with a cooling system

Exynos 990 is the latest in the Exynos series and is built on the industry’s leading 7nm processor. ( Samsung )

Exynos 990 is the latest in the Exynos series and is built on the industry’s leading 7nm processor. Couple this with the cooling system and the smartphone doesn’t lag for even a second while playing some of the most demanding of games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade, and Fortnite.

Game like never before with the Note20 series. ( Samsung )

With Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Optimizer, and one can keep gaming with low latency without facing any issues.

3. A whole lot of storage and a massive 12GB of RAM

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a massive storage capacity. It can hold a whopping 1.2TB in total, with up to 256GB built-in and up to 1TB expandable memory via a microSD card.

The smartphone is packed to the brim with up to 12GB of RAM. Whether you’re streaming a game online, downloading a brand-new game, or just gaming on your own, the smartphone never falters.

4. All-day battery life

The smartphones have the most intelligent battery ever in a Galaxy Note series device. ( Samsung )

With a huge 4,500mAh battery for Galaxy Note20 Ultra and 4300 mAh battery for Galaxy Note20, Samsung has you covered.

It’ll easily last the day and more. What’s more is that the smartphones have the most intelligent battery ever in a Galaxy Note series device. It optimises power efficiently, making the devices last even longer for all your endless gaming marathons

5. 5G-ready smartphones, with cool in-game benefits

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a future-proof device. It comes with 5G-enabled chipset. With India expecting to upgrade to a 5G network in 2021, the Galaxy Note device will suit all your needs going into 2021 and beyond.

Gamers have always loved the Galaxy Note series. With the Galaxy Note20, the love will only get stronger. Users will get to enjoy in-game benefits worth Rs 5,000 on leading games such as Asphalt 9 and Forza Street.

Samsung has started taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Note20 series in the country through its official website and various offline retail stores. Customers can avail the Galaxy Note20 at a starting price of Rs 64,999, and enjoy Samsung e-shop benefits worth Rs 7,000 and a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with benefits worth Rs 19,000. This includes a cashback of Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and Samsung shop benefits of up to Rs 10,000.

The Galaxy Note20 series gives you real power to play. This is the Galaxy Note20 series. That is power.