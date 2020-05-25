GGDSD College, Chandigarh launches an innovative and experiential-learning based management programme

The Post Graduation Diploma in Management (PGDM) course is offered to focus on innovative and experiential learning and is equivalent to an MBA programme. The (GGDSD College)

Chandigarh is considered to be a Mecca of education in Punjab and students from across the state and far beyond come over to get access to quality education. Among the list of illustrious educational institutions, GGDSD College and Society is one of the top names to figure in the students’ preference list.

Carrying forward the legacy of more than four decades of success, grabbing the most prestigious awards and positions in India including status of ‘A college with potential for excellence’ by UGC, New Delhi, A+ grade by NAAC, Bangalore, and many other credentials; the GGDSD College and Society has decided to take a step further by setting up a unique and one-of-a-kind ‘Business School’ in Chandigarh.

With the vision of dissemination of value-based management education for grooming future leaders, the society under the approval of AICTE, has introduced PML SD Business School in the heart of Chandigarh, Sector 32 C.

The Post Graduation Diploma in Management (PGDM) course is offered to focus on innovative and experiential learning and is equivalent to an MBA programme. The two-year, full time management programme is specially designed with inputs from leading experts. The academic curriculum is in perfect sync with industry requirements. The programme is designed to focus on holistic value-based learning and will have an illustrious industry-endorsed curriculum with an option to pursue various specialisations including Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Operations and Total Quality Management along with the innovative modules offering Business Analytics, Block Chain and Artificial Intelligence.

The teaching and instructional methods used at the institute will encourage self learning and learning through active student-industry interaction in the form of practical assignments and projects. The students will learn in an environment which is experiential, enjoyable, and highly conducive to adult learning. Interactive and participative teaching methodology will employ learning tools like classroom lectures, case studies, role plays, management games, live projects and workshops.

The campus and infrastructure facilities at the institute are world-class with the availability of smart classrooms, wi-fi facility, seminar hall, student lounge, cafeteria, library, placement cell and computer centre and language lab.

Detailed information regarding the course and institute can be found on www.pmlsdbs.ac.in .

Come, let’s enhance 21st century skills and experience the vibrant student life at PML SDBS – learn today, stay relevant tomorrow.