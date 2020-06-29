Give your home a luxury makeover sitting at home!

Architect Seetu Kohli has a passion for contemporary lifestyle and a keen eye for design, making her one of the key players in this industry today. (Seetu Kohli Home )

Want to give your home that much-needed makeover with top lifestyle brands from across the world but are holding back due to the spiraling Coronavirus cases in the country? Well, your wait is all set to end as luxury home brand, Seetu Kohli Home is reopening after the long lockdown period. It will follow the highest level of precautions to offer you a safe and secure shopping experience.

A slew of measures are being put into effect to ensure a safe and infection-free shopping experience for all those visiting the showroom, located in the capital’s upscale Ambawatta One complex. The store will be sanitized twice a day and each and every product will be thoroughly disinfected. Furthermore, the staff has been instructed to handle the products wearing gloves and have been given special training on Covid 19 protocol.

“Across the globe, businesses are experiencing a paradigm shift. Most stores are moving from just brick-and-mortar presence to more virtual set-ups with online meetings, sales and virtual launches becoming the way forward. We are also working towards that. Recently, Fendi Casa launched its 2020 collection virtually from their board room in Italy to ours in India and Doha!” shares Seetu Kohli.

Alcohol swabs have been made available to disinfect phones as well as credit cards used to make payments and all masks will be ziplocked to insure full safety. A process of kerb-side delivery has been started, wherein people can pay for their purchases online and just pick up their products in their cars from the kerb side. They don’t need to enter the store at all!

At the back-end, webcams have been installed in all the rooms as well as in the materials section with zoom-in features. To ensure social distancing for the staff at the showroom, meetings will happen virtually and efficient apps have been introduced for the same. The Seetu Kohli website will soon host a virtual showroom too.

Talking about the recovery phase in the coming months, Seetu puts forth, “We are looking at a V-shaped recovery in the second half of 2020. In fact, clients have already started placing orders and are looking at deliveries around Diwali and Christmas. People have realised that their home is the most important and safe place today and are eager to refurbish their homes.”

The Seetu Kohli Home store features some of the best luxury furniture brands from across the world including Bentley Home, Ralph Lauren Home, Trussardi Casa, Roberto Cavalli Home, Gianfranco Ferre, ETRO Home Interiors among several others and is a one-stop shop for high-end furniture and home accessories.

Architect Seetu Kohli has a passion for contemporary lifestyle and a keen eye for design, making her one of the key players in this industry today. She has been famed with creating a market space for luxury furniture brands in India, almost single-handedly. Kohli comes from a family of business and politics and was exposed to visitors from all over the world in her growing up years in Jammu. This is when she learnt about varied cultures and lifestyles, which reflect in her design style inspired by global sensibilities. She launched her first company Furncraft, together with her husband, in 1998 and a few years later, she branched out on her own. Seetu Kohli Home now has showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai.

You can visit the Seetu Kohli Store at Ambawatta One, Kalkasdas Marg, Behind Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi – 110031 or browse through their website https://seetukohlihome.com/ for iconic design options.