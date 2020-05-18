Global to local, get all your favourite apps easy and fast on the all-new HONOR 9X Pro

The much-awaited HONOR 9X Pro is finally here in India, and people can’t stop raving about how stunning the phone looks. Apart from its sleek design, it comes with an extraordinary triple camera set-up, a powerful flagship HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, 4000mAh battery and the all-new Huawei AppGallery. HONOR 9X Pro is the very first phone that comes pre-installed with the AppGallery.

AppGallery has a range of apps across 18 categories. ( HONOR )

While the AppGallery might be a new addition to this phone, it has already created a storm worldwide with 400M+ monthly active users, in more than 170 countries. And, if that impressed you, there’s more - it has a developer base of 1.3 million worldwide. This huge network of developers makes sure that users have access to an integrated, seamless, and a better experience of the AppGallery.

Variety is what keeps us all going, and who understands this better than HONOR? AppGallery has a range of apps across 18 categories, and some of these are Health and Fitness, Entertainment, Music, and Photography. So, whether you want to dance it out or sing aloud, you know where to head to.

So, what’s in store for those who use the AppGallery? Here’s a sneak peek.

Rich repertoire of apps

AppGallery’s India growth story began with the first edition of the Huawei Developers Day Summit in the country in December 2019. Within a few months, it has already built a robust network of applications and developers.

There’s a world of exciting content waiting for you when you head to the AppGallery - of the top 150 apps present in India, 95 percent have already been on-boarded on this platform.

Recently, HONOR and Huawei on-boarded Hungama, which is one of the most prominent digital entertainment companies in India. ( HONOR )

Recently, HONOR and Huawei on-boarded Hungama, which is one of the most prominent digital entertainment companies in India. So, sit back, relax and enjoy some of the most fun movies and shows.

Speaking of fingers, how about we tell you that you don’t have to tediously type out everything on the keyboard? Yes, AppGallery has tied up with the world’s first artificial intelligence-driven keyboard app Xploree.

And, if you’re someone who loves to go around town, then you have the perfect companion you’ve been looking for. When you have AppGallery, you can always access MapmyIndia’s flagship Move app and reach your destination seamlessly - it’s that simple!

But for now, it’s best to stay indoors and take care of your health and safety, and for that there’s the government’s Aarogya Setu app on the AppGallery.

Some of the other popular apps on the AppGallery include Tom Tom Maps, Here WeGo maps, TikTok, Zara, Truecaller, Viber, Cam Scanner, Avast Antivirus, Cut Cut, Wattpad, Lazada, Deezer, Booking.com, WPS Office, and WeChat, among others.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps on AppGallery. ( HONOR )

AppGallery is pulling out all stops to add the most commonly used apps on its platform, so that users don’t miss out on their favourites! ( HONOR )

Oh, and there are many that cater to the Indian palate, such as Jio News, Jio Browser, Paytm, Flipkart, Zomato, Grofers, HDFC, and SBI. AppGallery is pulling out all stops to add the most commonly used apps on its platform, so that users don’t miss out on their favourites!

And, how do we get these apps?

When you get your hands on HONOR 9X Pro, you don’t have to worry about missing out on your favourite apps! Most apps work well on this smartphone and getting access to all that content is easier than you think - yes, it is super simple, if we may say.

HONOR has ensured that its users can access a host of exciting apps on the latest AppGallery. Also, if you are constantly worried about your favourite apps occupying memory on your phone, then you might jump with joy on hearing this.

The HONOR 9X Pro comes with Quick App that lets you use your most-loved apps, without consuming too much memory. ( HONOR )

The HONOR 9X Pro comes with Quick App that lets you use your most-loved apps, without consuming too much memory. Quick App is written with only 1/ 5 amount of codes compared to Android apps. And guess what? You can have more than 2,000 Quick Apps instead of just 20 native apps. Users can easily add their favourite Quick Apps to their desktop, or access them via the Quick App Centre.

There are more ways to get your favourite apps on the powerful HONOR 9X Pro within minutes:

●Download from the AppGallery

Just search the app you want to install and hit install. Within minutes, your favourite app will be available to you. For example, if you are looking to install Booking.com, just type out the name of the app, and install. Only two steps and it is done!

●Clone your phone

Oh no, we aren’t suggesting any ‘out-of-space’ ideas! Using Phone Clone, the company’s official application, you can easily copy apps and data to any HONOR phone, even if your previous phone belonged to any other company. All you need to do is install Phone Clone on both the phones, follow instructions, and you’re good to go.

The instructions are not difficult to follow, just go through these properly and you’re done!

Once you’ve followed all the steps, you can choose whatever data and app you need.

Pick the Xender AG Assistant

Again, this is an easy way to get your favourite apps in no time. Install Xender AG from the AppGallery. When you install the app, which is downloaded from APK Pure for the first time, your HONOR 9X Pro will ask you permission to install apps from the APK Pure.

●Go for APK Pure

You can download the apps you want and also update them easily. And, in case there are some apps that are not supported by HONOR 9X Pro, you can find alternatives on APK Pure without a hassle.

Security first

Protection of user privacy is a priority for HONOR, which is why these apps have undergone four security tests to ensure all your information is safe and sound. Right from “App Registration” , “ Backend Security” , “Download Security” , AppGallery itself has been designed with a complete monitoring and mechanism for “Run time Protection” through SafetyDetect.

SafetyDetect is a solution that provides SysIntegrity, AppsCheck, URLCheck, and UserDetect functions and puts up a tough fight against security threats in today’s vulnerable world.

Besides, HONOR has three regional centres and 15 data centres that have already secured 20+ compliance certifications and provide a complete software and hardware architecture to protect users’ private information, with an end-to-end GDPR compliance.

HONOR also boasts an isolated Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) outside the open Android environment to safeguard users’ sensitive data.

Apart from these incredible features, HONOR 9X Pro sports a 16.7 cm (6.59-inch) Full HD+ Display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. Coming to the OS, the HONOR 9X Pro runs the Android 9 Pie, out of the box and promised to upgrade soon to the Android 10. Under the hood, the phone boasts a powerful flagship Kirin 810 7nm processor, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is the most powerful X-series phone by the brand and even best in the industry when it comes to specifications in this price point.

Get the HONOR 9X Pro at the Special Early Access Sale that will run from May 21 to May 22, 2020. ( HONOR )

HONOR 9X Pro also comes with AI triple rear camera set-up, which includes a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth assist camera, and an 8MP wide angle camera with FOV 120 degree. At the front, the device comes with a 16MP AI pop-up selfie shooter. Further, it packs in a 4,000mAh battery.

This stunning phone will go on sale soon, but if you can’t wait that long, get the HONOR 9X Pro at the Special Early Access Sale that will run from May 21 to May 22, 2020. Registration for the sale has already started on Flipkart on May 12 and will continue till May 19, 2020. Registered users will also get a discount worth Rs 3,000, one-time free screen replacement for 3 months and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to six months.

We can’t wait, can you?

