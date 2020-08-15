Home and/or investments on your mind? The time was never better

Is it the right time to invest? How sound is real estate investment today? These are some common questions potential buyers and investors are seeking answers to. We engaged in a conversation with Navdeep JP Sardana, Founder & Chairman – Elite Landbase Pvt. Ltd to gain some perspective on the real estate sector.

Q. Covid-19 has impacted every sector globally. How do you see real estate industry faring?

A. Yes, real estate has been affected too. But Indian economy has shown resilience in the past. And real estate is already on its road to recovery. We’ve witnessed good momentum in the second quarter itself. Pandemic and lockdown are actually potential catalysts to propelling the industry. Buyers’ demands have piled up, sales have significantly drooped for the developers. As a result, most developers are open to flexibility. Easy payment plans, offers and discounts have made it palatable for the buyers’ pockets.

Q. Where is the investment skewered to – Commercial or residential?

A. Gurugram has been a good market for both. Now with the lockdown, people have come to realise the importance of having their own home. And it has never been in buyer’s favour as much as now –with lower bank rates and decently priced projects.

Ready commercial with good rentals are doing well. ROI is 4-7% for pre-leased projects on Golf Course Road and surrounding sectors. For appreciation in the longer run, high rentals (10-12%) and lower current rates, properties on Golf Course Ext. Road (for example, M3M IFC, 65th Avenue, Adani Miracle Mile), Southern Periphery Road (M3M Broadway) and New Gurgaon are the best bet. Entry prices on SPR and New Gurugram is still low. Infrastructure is great, and with the clover leaf about to be operational soon, we’re expecting seamless connectivity. Elevated corridor on Sohna Road is nearing completion. These factors make for higher appreciation scope for the properties on SPR, New Gurugram and surrounding locations like Sohna Road.

Q. Gurugram is already on its way to sailing through the hit?

A. Gurugram is a dynamic market. The sector isn’t saturated here. Unlike Delhi, the prices are comparatively lower (1/4th of West and South Delhi prices). We have better infrastructure here. Gurugram is the prime choice for HNIs and NRIs, owing to IGI Airport proximity and multinational companies. The city is aspirational for working professionals from Tier-II & III Cities and they eventually look at settling here. It is an ideal mix of luxury lifestyle and convenience here, thanks to the Metro connectivity, hi-end retail complexes, and shopping malls.

For investors also, the market is very favourable. On Golf Course Road, the plots (PHASE I-V) have established a benchmark, retaining their values at about 1.5-2 lacs/sqyd; while luxury residential, predominantly the DLF condominiums (The Camellias, Aralias, Magnolias and The Crest) are by far the best assets.

Properties on Extension Road, Sohna Road and New Gurugram have stable value as well. Mahindra Luminaire, M3M Golfestate, CP Resorts, DLF Ultima and SkyCourt are some names worth quoting.

Q. What opportunities do you see for retail – Multiplexes and Food & Beverage, in particular?

A. It’s a transitionary phase. Retail thrives on actual experience. So, virtual can never be a replacement for it. High-Street format is quite a hit amongst investors. They have low maintenance and high brand visibility. Galleria (Phase-IV) and the Sector 29 market are some of the classic examples of this model.

Q. Elite Landbase has come a long way, making it big in real estate. How did you reach where you are?

A. Thank you; that’s really generous. However, I believe learning never stops. One thing that I always abide by is – be honest and dedicated to people you are working with – from clients to developers, channel partners, team member -everyone. Having a clear vision and working towards it with perseverance and positivity take you a long way.

Q. What are your plans for the future?

A. We’ve always envisioned Elite as an institution. So, we’re constantly and consistently in the process of fine tuning our processes – sale/purchases, leasing, property management services – to make customer experience class apart.

Q. Sitting at the position that you’re at, how do you manage your life?

A. It’s only human to be stressed. But thankfully, I have learnt to look at the brighter side. Drawing a fine line between being ambitious and becoming mechanical is very important. Balancing work and family is vital to our own sanity. Playing with my kids at the end of the day rejuvenates me.

Thanks to the lockdown, I had plenty of time to revisit my hobbies and sports.

Q. So, what message would you like to give to your fellow comrades, your fraternity?

A. Real estate only works on sentiments. We must look at the positives and keep moving. Stay focused, make the right strategies and execute with perseverance.

