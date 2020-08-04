HONOR MagicBook 15 makes work and play a delight, grab it at just Rs 39990*

With an impressive all-day battery life, HONOR MagicBook 15 promises to help your productivity soar. (HONOR)

The world of swanky and smart gadgets is witnessing a new promising entry. HONOR, which has received rave reviews in the smartphone category, has launched its first laptop—HONOR MagicBook 15 in India.

Designed for young professionals and students who seek superior features and functionality at an affordable price point, it’s a laptop that challenges the status quo.

Breakthrough innovations

The HONOR MagicBook 15 featuring a pop-up webcam, which is discreetly hidden in the full-sized keyboard. ( HONOR )

The HONOR MagicBook 15 is India’s first laptop with three breakthrough innovations under the INR 50K price bracket. Featuring a pop-up webcam, a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and 65W type-C compact multi-device fast charging, the HONOR MagicBook 15 is a force to reckon with.

With an impressive all-day battery life, HONOR MagicBook 15 promises to help your productivity soar. The 65W fast charger further ensures that your laptop gets charged up to 53% in just half an hour.

Typing passwords could also become a thing of the past with a built-in fingerprint scanner. ( HONOR )

Typing passwords could also become a thing of the past with the built-in fingerprint scanner, which helps securely unlock your HONOR MagicBook with just a tap.

Now, why the pop-up camera? HONOR has gone a step ahead to ensure user privacy and security. The webcam is discreetly hidden in HONOR MagicBook 15’s full-sized keyboard, to be used only when you want to.

Beauty ‘gadgetified’

Beveled with Azure Blue Chamfer around the sides, the Mystic Silver Magicbook 15 is modern, contemporary, and chic. The 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) full-view display, with an 87% screen-to-body ratio, makes for an immersive viewing experience. A Full HD IPS display, 1920x1080 FHD with a viewing angle of 178 degrees and a 16:9 aspect ratio, adds to the appeal.

That’s not all. With people spending more and more time in front of screens, eye protection becomes an important element. HONOR MagicBook 15 features an anti-glare glossy display with TUV-certified ‘eye comfort mode’. This helps minimize eye strain for adults as well as young users.

HONOR MagicBook 15 has also been designed for enhanced portability. It weighs just about 1.53 kg, is only 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, and has a 5.3 mm ultra-thin top and side bezels.

Surprisingly, even though the device is so sleek, it features multiple ports for all your needs – USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Type C, HDMI and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Ultra-fast performance

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor, an 8GB DDR4 dual-channel and a RadeonTM Vega 8 Graphics card, the device is designed for fast and fluid performance. ( HONOR )

The MagicBook 15 doesn’t let its size compromise with its performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor, an 8GB DDR4 dual-channel and a RadeonTM Vega 8 Graphics card, the device is designed for fast and fluid performance.

The device also features the latest 256GB PCle SSD for faster read and write speed. With PCIe, read speed is five times faster than that of SATA. Just to give you an idea, copying files will be 80% faster, while opening PPTs and decompressing files will be 31% and 29% faster, respectively. Thanks to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms, you don’t need to download big size movies. For those desiring even larger storage, a portable hard drive can easily be used with HONOR MagicBook 15.

Heating issues have forever plagued several high-performing laptops. HONOR MagicBook 15 features an innovative Shark fin 2.0 fan design for effective heat dissipation. This S-shaped fan, which has 49% more number of blades, ensures a 38% increase in airflow. The result is that allows users can work for prolonged hours without the device getting heated up.

HONOR MagicBook 15 also comes pre-installed with the licensed version of Microsoft Windows 10 Home and a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription, so that you can start creating right off the hook!

Seamless connectivity

With the young populace working on multiple platforms on multiple devices, HONOR makes cross-collaboration a lot easier. With HONOR Magic-link 2.0, you can cross-collaborate between an HONOR smartphone and HONOR MagicBook 15 with a simple tap. Magic-link lets you share your smartphone screen and files on HONOR MagicBook, thereby allowing super convenient accessing and editing with keyboard and mouse.

Note that this feature is only supported on HONOR MagicBook 15 Series with PC Manager Version 10.0.2.99 or above that have installed related drivers provided by PC Manager. This feature is also compatible only on select NFC-enabled HUAWEI phones running on EMUI 10 or above, or HONOR phones running on EMUI 10 or Magic UI 3.0 or above

Pricing and offers

Priced at INR 42,990, HONOR MagicBook 15 will be available on Flipkart from August 6, 2020, midnight onwards. For Flipkart early-access members, the sale will start from August 5, 2020, 8 PM onwards. They will be eligible for an INR 3000 instant discount offering you the latest laptop at just INR 39,990. It additionally comes with no-cost EMI up to 12 months, and discounts up to INR 13000 on product exchange. Additionally, there is an instant discount on payment for CITI Bank debit/ credit card and ICICI Bank credit card holders. Users will also get a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription.

Register and win

To celebrate its foray in the laptop category, HONOR has announced a ‘Register and Win’ contest for its customers. Customers purchasing HONOR MagicBook 15 can call on 18002109999 to register and get an assured gift for up to INR 1,000. Contest will run till August 11, 2020, starting from the first sale day.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here for more information.

Disclaimers:

1. Terms and Conditions apply.

2. Trademarks, product, services and company/ brand names are property of their respective owners.

3. For more information, product and contests details, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/in or, Flipkart website