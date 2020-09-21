How stable network connectivity came to the rescue of a young couple quarantined in separate cities

As people across the world deal with home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, staying in touch with loved ones through video calls and messages is making a huge difference. (Shutterstock)

A few months ago, when the novel coronavirus started reducing human lives to a fear-inducing statistic, many people were left with no choice but to remain separated from their loved ones in distant cities and wait for the government to allow travel again. For many young couples, this distance became a big challenge.

The pandemic compelled people who had never been apart, to get into an unplanned long-distance relationship. Conflicts that could be resolved over coffee dates were replaced by video calls;weekend trips, which afforded an escape together, became restricted to online movie dates.

Take the case of Kaveri* and Rajeev*, a young Delhi-based couple. Before the pandemic started, Kaveri, a finance expert, had been struggling to spend some quality time with her long-time partner Rajeev, a journalist. Even though they were blessed to be living close to each other, Kaveri’s schedule had deprived the couple of any interaction beyond distracted video calls during cooking and having dinner.

When they finally made a plan for a short trip in mid-March, Kaveri felt all her stress leaving her mind. Both she and Rajeev were looking forward to spending time in the midst of nature, without having to worry about impending deadlines and an endless list of household chores.

However, the plan was derailed. Kaveri’s family called her the day before they were slated to leave and suggested that she come home in the wake of the emerging coronavirus cases in the country.

A few more days of separation wouldn’t have been a big deal for them, but in this case, things were different. What worried Kaveri was that going home meant there being a wall of communication between her and Rajeev. Her parents lived in a picturesque remote corner in Arunachal Pradesh, where network connectivity had always been a concern. Internet speeds, too, remained woefully low there.

Three days after Kaveri hugged Rajeev goodbye and boarded the flight to Arunachal Pradesh with the promise of seeing him soon, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown. But to her utter surprise, being home this time turned out very different from what she had expected.

Kaveri had recently switched her network provider and she found she had excellent connectivity at home this time around. With her Airtel connection, she didn’t have to roam around her house looking for workable network and internet connectivity. She could speak to Rajeev and other friends regularly, upload stories on Instagram and even stream movies on Netflix. Now that they had all the free time they needed, they talked over video calls for hours every day. Whatever strain the lack of time had put on their relationship, started to alleviate once proper communication started.

“Previously, when Kaveri would go home, I would barely get to speak to her” tells Rajeev talking about his experience with long-distance relationship. “Ziro, where she’s from, doesn’t offer the best connectivity and we would often spend most of the call-time repeating ourselves. But this time, I am so glad that we get to talk wherever we want to. Of course I miss her, having her next to me, going out for brunches and all that but the virtual world has also given us a chance to create unique memories that we shall cherish.”

*The names have been changed for the sake of privacy