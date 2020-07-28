HTforElders: Heartfelt messages thanking the elderly pour in from all corners

Hindustan Times, in association with its partners, has kicked off a campaign called #HTForElders to support the elderly during the pandemic (Freepik)

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to its knees. The elderly population is especially under stress because of higher vulnerability to the virus. Many need help for carrying out everyday tasks, such as fetching groceries, paying bills, or obtaining medical support.

To ease their worries, Hindustan Times, in association with its partners, has kicked off a campaign called #HTForElders. All that people have to do is to call on a helpline number, and a volunteer will attend to their queries. The number has been set up with help from Samarth Eldercare.

People have also been asked to thank the elderly folks in their lives by writing them a message. It might be a small gesture, but it can nevertheless make them smile during this pandemic.

Here are some of the best stories.

Stories that move us

Aparajita from Raichur has dedicated a message to her mother Kamalini, who is 82 years old.

“My mother taught me to bake the perfect cake while wearing a pair of six-inch heels and red lipstick. She played Frank Sinatra as my lullabies, but also made me recite the Vishnu Shahasranam every day. She told me that chocolate could fix heartbreak. She also told me that there would be an imperfectly perfect man for the perfectly imperfect me. She, an engineer, accepted that I didn’t have a genius, scientific brain like hers, and smiled when I read Pablo Neruda to her. She taught me to be fierce. Most importantly, she taught me never to apologise for who I am or to stop my eyes from shining. Thank you , Ma, for teaching me to live, not just exist,” she writes.

Twinkle Sharma from Delhi is extremely close to her maternal grandmother, Vimla Sharma, and dedicates her success to this admirable woman.

“If today I’m standing on my feet, it’s just because of her. She helped me complete my education. She is my role model. Today, I’m everything because of her,” she adds.

For Dheeraj from Udupi, there is no else like his mother, Jalaja Mendon.

“She is my world, the only person who connects me with the rest of the family,” he expresses.

Roshni Agrawal from Delhi considers herself lucky to have had her grandparents, Gopal Prasad Bhatnagar and Hemlata Bhatnagar, as part of her life. She highlights how they have supported her through ups and downs in life, and encouraged her to follow her heart without worrying about what others thought.

“My maternal grandparents have always supported me, even when I failed in history in the first year of college. They encouraged me with their wise words, and asked me not to get disheartened by the results. Later, I reappeared for the paper and not only passed the exam, but also completed my graduation with flying colours. My maternal grandparents aren’t just my grandparents, but my second parents. They have also taught me several subjects, and helped me with my homework. My maternal grandfather is no more, but I miss him every day. Thank you is just a small word for them. They have done a lot for me!”

Isha Sindhwani from Hisar writes a heartfelt message for her grandfather, Shanti Lal Sindhwani.

“I have never missed cutting any of my birthday cakes without him. And he voluntarily asks me for a cup of hot coffee, which is a rare moment. He always supports me in all my good decisions. He is an empathetic person, and I admire that about him,” she shares.

Amrit Krishna, who is from Katihar, can’t thank his parents enough for all they have done. He is especially indebted to his father, Chandra Shekhar Pathak, for guiding him all along.

“Whenever I am in any serious problem, my Papa helps me. My Papa is truly my best friend,” he says.

These stories of gratitude and love have moved us, and more importantly, brought so much happiness to these elders.

You, too, can share your story by filling up this form: https://bit.ly/2W3q7d8

And don’t forget: the best entries will be featured on Hindustan Times!