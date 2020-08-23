Sections
In search of the secret ingredient

In Episode 2 of HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, we see Tanmay trying to perfect a recipe that you may not have heard of—Malabar Lasagna! Curious? Watch!

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:19 IST

By Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio,

You’ve probably eaten Malabari cuisine, and you’ve probably also eaten lasagna. But have you ever tried out something as unusual as Malabar Lasagna? Yes, that’s what Tanmay, the chef-in-the-making, is shown in Episode 2 trying to perfect!

HT Neighbour’s Kitchen is a web series that has been launched in association with Glen. Set in Delhi, it’s a story four neighbours and how, over a period of time, they become great companions. This is also a story about how food, and a deep love for cooking, can bring people together! You can watch Episode 1 here.

Tanmay also has a brief encounter with someone who puts him on the edge. Of all things, this person could be your next fitness guru.

Meanwhile, if you’re still wondering about what shocked Mrs.Ghosh in the previous episode, you need to watch this one.



