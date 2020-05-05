In the face of a pandemic, how should brands behave?

We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has affected everything—from our health to our economy. Maintaining business as usual feels like a distant dream. Such a situation requires brands to think of possible exit strategies while keeping in mind the well-being of their employees.

According to Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, BankBazaar, prioritizing brand continuity planning is imperative. “A brand is the emotional connection between a business and a consumer. Business continuity planning is not possible without taking into account brand continuity planning. They are two sides of the same coin,” she said.

Mahesh was speaking at the 16th edition of HT Brand Studio Live. It is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.

She emphasized that brands need to first understand the meaning of ‘continuity’ in today’s context. “I don’t think they will be able to pick up from where they left off and continue to move on as if nothing happened. If something is not relevant, brands need to figure out a pivot strategy for it,” Mahesh added.

Pawan Sarda, Group Head-Digital, Future Group, pointed out that brands should adopt a humanitarian approach.

“Any and every brand needs to be human. Across the country, people are showing solidarity and brands need to showcase that as well. Maybe, brands can just take a backseat and think, ‘how can humans behave at this point in time?’ For a consumer to come and interact with any of the retail brands, trust and safety are the two most important factors. Brands have to stick to it; it can’t just be a lip service. Listening to consumers is crucial,” he said.

In order to strike a chord with consumers during these tough times, brands need to realign their business goals, giving more importance to relevance instead of revenue.

Said Karthi Marshan, Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, “Consumers will always buy the staple FMCG products, so I don’t think those categories will suffer. However, within those categories, brands that stay salient are the brands that are going to win.”

Brands can also use this time to explore and expand its consumer base, especially for segments that have seen a spike in popularity.

Consider OTT platforms. Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “Globally, as well as in India, there has been a huge uptake of content in the online entertainment space. There’s been a tectonic shift in watching video on demand. The scenario is now shifting from mobile to television. Till now we were going ahead with a mobile-first approach, but now we are developing apps for a variety of television sets.”

At the end of the day, brands need to create a proposition that will be relevant today, as well as in the long run, feels Manish Dureja, Managing Director and CEO, InterMiles.

He said: “It’s important for brands to change their narratives at an organisation level to understand what they need to achieve and how to go forward with it.”