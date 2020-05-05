Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Brand Stories / In the face of a pandemic, how should brands behave?

In the face of a pandemic, how should brands behave?

In a post-Covid world, business structures will have to be re-evaluated in order for brands to stay relevant. In the 16th episode of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2, five experts shared their views on the same.

Updated: May 05, 2020 09:50 IST

By HT Brand Studio,

The speakers of Episode 16 of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has affected everything—from our health to our economy. Maintaining business as usual feels like a distant dream. Such a situation requires brands to think of possible exit strategies while keeping in mind the well-being of their employees.

According to Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, BankBazaar, prioritizing brand continuity planning is imperative. “A brand is the emotional connection between a business and a consumer. Business continuity planning is not possible without taking into account brand continuity planning. They are two sides of the same coin,” she said.

 

Mahesh was speaking at the 16th edition of HT Brand Studio Live. It is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.



She emphasized that brands need to first understand the meaning of ‘continuity’ in today’s context. “I don’t think they will be able to pick up from where they left off and continue to move on as if nothing happened. If something is not relevant, brands need to figure out a pivot strategy for it,” Mahesh added.

Pawan Sarda, Group Head-Digital, Future Group, pointed out that brands should adopt a humanitarian approach.

“Any and every brand needs to be human. Across the country, people are showing solidarity and brands need to showcase that as well. Maybe, brands can just take a backseat and think, ‘how can humans behave at this point in time?’ For a consumer to come and interact with any of the retail brands, trust and safety are the two most important factors. Brands have to stick to it; it can’t just be a lip service. Listening to consumers is crucial,” he said.

In order to strike a chord with consumers during these tough times, brands need to realign their business goals, giving more importance to relevance instead of revenue.

Said Karthi Marshan, Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, “Consumers will always buy the staple FMCG products, so I don’t think those categories will suffer. However, within those categories, brands that stay salient are the brands that are going to win.”

Brands can also use this time to explore and expand its consumer base, especially for segments that have seen a spike in popularity.

Consider OTT platforms. Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said, “Globally, as well as in India, there has been a huge uptake of content in the online entertainment space. There’s been a tectonic shift in watching video on demand. The scenario is now shifting from mobile to television. Till now we were going ahead with a mobile-first approach, but now we are developing apps for a variety of television sets.”

At the end of the day, brands need to create a proposition that will be relevant today, as well as in the long run, feels Manish Dureja, Managing Director and CEO, InterMiles.

He said: “It’s important for brands to change their narratives at an organisation level to understand what they need to achieve and how to go forward with it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 09:52 IST
‘Completely surprised, but never obsessed about it’: Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize
May 05, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

England must ‘make do’ with limited T20 chances ahead of World Cup: Morgan
May 05, 2020 09:53 IST
In the face of a pandemic, how should brands behave?
May 05, 2020 09:50 IST
WII’s Dibang Valley Project report biased and incomplete, says peer review
May 05, 2020 09:50 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 3,000 in Rajasthan, Gujarat nears 6,000-mark 
May 05, 2020 09:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.